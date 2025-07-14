What is Ella Langley's Net Worth?

Ella Langley is an American country singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Ella Langley had her career breakthrough with the hit single "You Look Like You Love Me," which was released ahead of her debut studio album "Hungover" in the summer of 2024. She had another hit with the album's second single, "Weren't for the Wind," which came out in early 2025.

Early Life and Education

Ella Langley was born on May 3, 1999 in Hope Hull, Alabama into a musically-oriented family. She has two brothers and a sister, and grew up singing at local Baptist churches. As a teenager, Langley taught herself how to play the guitar, and she later performed in a talent show at her high school Hooper Academy. For her higher education, she went to Troy University before transferring to Auburn University, where she studied forestry.

Career Beginnings

Langley co-wrote her first song, "Clear the Clouds," with her aunt in 2017. She released the song on YouTube. Langley followed that with the single "Perfect" in the spring of 2018. She performed at various bars and festivals in Alabama before moving to Nashville, Tennessee in 2019. There, Langley became deeply involved in the local songwriting community. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, she began focusing on live-streaming and posting on TikTok. In 2021, Langley signed with Sony Music Publishing and released the single "If You Have To." Early the next year, she served as the opening act for fellow country singer-songwriter Randy Houser on his tour.

Rise to Fame

After releasing the promotional single "Country Boy's Dream Girl" in late 2022, Langley signed a record deal with Sony Music Nashville and Columbia Records in early 2023. Around this time, she also made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry. In the spring, Langley collaborated with Koe Wetzel on the single "That's Why We Fight" and released the EP "Excuse the Mess." In addition to her own songs, she also co-wrote five songs on Elle King's 2023 album "Come Get Your Wife." Between 2023 and 2024, Langley was an opener for fellow country singer-songwriters Riley Green and Jon Pardi.

With Riley Green, Langley recorded the song "You Look Like You Love Me," which was released in June 2024 as a promotional single for Langley's debut studio album "Hungover." The song became Langley's first single to enter the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 53 and peaking at number 30. Moreover, it reached number one on the Country Airplay chart and number seven on the Hot Country Songs chart, and also charted in a few other countries. At the 58th Annual CMA Awards, "You Look Like You Love Me" won the award for Musical Event of the Year.

Langley's debut studio album, "Hungover," came out in early August 2024. It debuted at number 77 on the Billboard 200 and number 11 on the Top Country Albums chart. A deluxe edition of the album, entitled "Still Hungover," peaked at number 49 on the Billboard 200 when it was released later in the year. Langley went on tour from 2024 to 2025 to support the album, and in early 2025 she released the album's second single, "Weren't for the Wind." Another success for the artist, it reached number six on the Country Airplay chart and number seven on the Hot Country Songs chart. The song was eventually certified Gold by the RIAA.

Musical Influences

Langley has been heavily influenced by the music of her youth, which encompassed country, folk, and rock. She often listened to country and classic rock in her father's truck, and to folk and 1980s new wave in her mother's car. Langley has cited Stevie Nicks and Willie Nelson as influences on her songwriting.

Personal Life

Langley has struggled with her mental health, a journey she has talked about in the media. She considers her Christian faith a guiding light in times of trouble.