What is Eddie Levert's Net Worth?

Eddie Levert is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who has a net worth of $10 million.

Eddie Levert is best known as the powerful lead vocalist of The O'Jays, the legendary R&B and soul group behind classics including "Love Train," "Back Stabbers," "For the Love of Money," "I Love Music," "Use ta Be My Girl," "Livin' for the Weekend," and "Stairway to Heaven." With his gritty, gospel-rooted voice, Levert helped define the sound of Philadelphia soul in the 1970s and became one of the most recognizable male voices in R&B history.

The O'Jays first formed in the late 1950s and spent years working their way through the music business before exploding commercially after teaming with producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff at Philadelphia International Records. The group went on to release multiple gold and platinum albums, score numerous R&B hits, and earn induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Outside of The O'Jays, Levert recorded with his son Gerald Levert, released solo material, co-wrote a memoir, and became the patriarch of one of R&B's most famous musical families.

Early Life

Edward Willis Levert was born on June 16, 1942, in Bessemer, Alabama. He moved with his family to Canton, Ohio, when he was a child. Like many great soul singers of his generation, Levert developed his voice in church. He sang in the choir, performed in school productions, and appeared on local gospel radio programs.

While attending McKinley High School in Canton, Levert formed a vocal group with Walter Williams, William Powell, Bobby Massey, and Bill Isles. The group first performed as The Triumphs and later became The Mascots before taking the name The O'Jays in honor of Cleveland radio personality Eddie O'Jay.

The O'Jays

The O'Jays began recording in the early 1960s and made their first chart appearance with "Lonely Drifter" in 1963. For much of that decade, they were respected but not yet major stars. They recorded for several labels and built a reputation as a strong live act, but true breakthrough success did not arrive until the early 1970s.

Their career changed when they connected with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, the architects of Philadelphia soul. By then, the group had been reduced to the trio of Eddie Levert, Walter Williams, and William Powell. In 1972, they released "Back Stabbers," which became a major pop and R&B hit and established The O'Jays as one of the leading groups on Philadelphia International Records.

The group followed with "Love Train," which became a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and one of the most enduring soul songs of the 1970s. Other major hits followed, including "Put Your Hands Together," "For the Love of Money," "I Love Music," "Livin' for the Weekend," "Message in Our Music," and "Use ta Be My Girl."

Later Career

The O'Jays remained active long after their 1970s commercial peak. William Powell left the group because of health issues and died in 1977. Sammy Strain later joined the lineup, followed by other members in later decades. Through those changes, Levert and Walter Williams remained the group's core voices.

In the 1980s, The O'Jays returned to the R&B charts with albums including "Love Fever" and "Let Me Touch You." The latter included "Lovin' You," a #1 R&B hit in 1987. The group continued recording and touring through the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s, eventually releasing "The Last Word," which was billed as their final studio album.

The O'Jays were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. They also received the BET Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009 and have had songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Work with Gerald Levert

Eddie Levert's musical legacy extended into the next generation through his sons Gerald and Sean Levert, who became members of the R&B group LeVert with Marc Gordon. Gerald Levert later became a major solo star and one of the defining male R&B voices of the 1990s and early 2000s.

In 1991, Eddie and Gerald recorded "Baby Hold On to Me," a father-son duet that became a #1 R&B hit and one of the most beloved records in both men's careers. They later released the album "Father and Son" in 1995. Eddie and Gerald also co-wrote the memoir "I Got Your Back," which explored their relationship, their careers, and the challenges of balancing family and fame.

After Gerald's death, Eddie released additional music connected to their collaboration, including "Something to Talk About."

Personal Life

Levert married Martha Levert, and the couple had children including Gerald Levert and Sean Levert. Gerald died in 2006 at the age of 40 from accidental acute intoxication caused by a combination of prescription and over-the-counter medications. Sean died in 2008 at the age of 39 after becoming ill while in custody in Ohio. Eddie's daughter Ryan Levert died in 2024 at the age of 22.

Those losses made Levert's later life especially difficult, but he continued performing and honoring his family's musical legacy. His sons' success made the Levert name one of the most important family names in modern R&B, connecting the classic soul era of The O'Jays with the new jack swing and contemporary R&B era of LeVert and Gerald Levert's solo career.

Legacy

Eddie Levert's legacy rests on one of the most distinctive voices in soul music. As the lead singer of The O'Jays, he gave emotional force to songs about love, betrayal, unity, money, politics, and Black life in America. His voice helped make "Love Train" a universal anthem and "For the Love of Money" one of the most recognizable bass-driven records in R&B history.

More than six decades after forming The O'Jays, Levert remains one of the surviving links to the golden age of vocal-group soul. His influence can be heard in generations of R&B singers who followed, including his own sons.