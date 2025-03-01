What is Dustin Lynch's Net Worth?

Dustin Lynch is an American country music singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $5 million. Dustin Lynch had his breakthrough with his self-titled debut album, released in 2012. Since then, he has released such albums as "Where It's At" (2014), "Current Mood" (2017), "Tullahoma" (2020), and "Killed the Cowboy" (2023). Among Lynch's hit singles are "Cowboys and Angels," "Hell of a Night," "Small Town Boy," "Ridin' Roads," and "Thinking 'Bout You."

Early Life and Education

Dustin Lynch was born on May 14, 1985 in Tullahoma, Tennessee. After graduating from Tullahoma High School in 2003, he attended Lipscomb University in Nashville. There, he played on the school's golf team. While attending college, Lynch performed at the nearby Bluebird Café. He graduated from Lipscomb in 2007 with a BS degree in biology.

Music Career

Lynch first played the guitar when he was around eight or nine years old. As a teenager, he began performing at the Bluebird Café in Nashville. In late 2011, Lynch signed with Broken Bow Records and commenced his recording career. Early the next year, he released his debut single, "Cowboys and Angels," which reached number two on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. The song became the lead single from Lynch's self-titled debut album, which was released in the summer of 2012. A big hit, the album peaked atop the Top Country Albums chart and reached number 13 on the Billboard 200. Lynch released his second album, "Where It's At," in 2014; it included the title song, which became Lynch's first number-one single on the Country Airplay chart. The album's subsequent two singles, "Hell of a Night" and "Mind Reader," also reached number one on the Country Airplay chart. Lynch scored two more number-one country hits with his singles "Seein' Red" and "Small Town Boy," both from his third album, "Current Mood." The album, released in 2017, peaked at number two on the Top Country Albums chart and number seven on the Billboard 200.

Lynch had another number-one country hit with his single "Good Girl," released in the spring of 2018. The song went on to become the lead single from his fourth album, "Tullahoma," which came out in early 2020. That album also included the number-one country hit "Ridin' Roads," as well as "Thinking 'Bout You," a duet with Lauren Alaina. The latter song was re-recorded in 2021 with MacKenzie Porter, and became the lead single from Lynch's fifth album, "Blue in the Sky." Released in early 2022, the album also spawned the singles "Party Mode" and "Stars Like Confetti." Lynch put out his sixth album, "Killed the Cowboy," in 2023. In addition to the title track, it included the single "Chevrolet," featuring Jelly Roll, which topped the Country Airplay chart. Lynch was subsequently featured on Canadian singer-songwriter Madeline Merlo's 2024 single "Broken Heart Thing."

Personal Life

From 2019 to 2020, Lynch dated model Kelli Seymour.