Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $12 Million Birthdate: Dec 6, 1985 (38 years old) Birthplace: Mexico City Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession: Singer, Poet, Writer, Singer-songwriter, Actor Nationality: Mexico 💰 Compare Dulce María's Net Worth

What is Dulce María's Net Worth?

Dulce María is a Mexican actress and singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $12 million. Dulce María is known for her roles in such telenovelas as "Nunca te olvidaré," "Clase 406," "Rebelde," "Muy padres," and "Pienso en ti." As a singer, she was part of the successful Latin pop group RBD, which sold over 15 million records worldwide from 2004 until their separation in 2009. Dulce María has also had a successful solo music career with such albums as "Extranjera," "Sin Fronteras," and "DM."

Early Life

Dulce María Espinosa Saviñón was born on December 6, 1985 in Mexico City, Mexico. She has two sisters named Blanca and Claudia, and is the third cousin of famed painter Frida Kahlo.

Career Beginnings

Dulce María began her career when she was just five years old, appearing in dozens of television commercials in Mexico. At the age of eight in 1993, she was cast on the children's show "Plaza Sésamo," the Mexican version of "Sesame Street." Dulce María later appeared in a number of specials on Mexico's Discovery Kids channel.

Telenovelas

Dulce María appeared in her first telenovela, "El vuelo del águila," in 1994. In the years after that, she appeared in such telenovelas as "Alondra," "Retrato de Familia," "No tengo madre," and "Huracán." Dulce María closed out the decade with roles in four telenovelas: "Nunca te olvidaré," "Infierno en el paraíso," "Mujer, casos de la vida real," and "DKDA: Sueños de juventud." At the dawn of the 21st century, she appeared in "Mi destino eres tú" and "Primer amor, a mil por hora." Dulce María had her biggest telenovela role yet from 2002 to 2003, playing the main role of Marce in "Clase 406," a remake of the Colombian telenovela "Francisco, el matemático." She had another main role from 2004 to 2006 in "Rebelde," a youth-oriented remake of the Argentine telenovela "Rebelde Way." In the series, Dulce María starred alongside her fellow bandmates from the pop group RBD, with whom she performed most of the music featured in the telenovela.

In 2009, Dulce María starred in "Verano de amor," a remake of the Argentine telenovela "Verano del 98." The following year, she appeared in an episode of "Mujeres asesinas," another show based on an Argentine series. Dulce María's next appearance on a telenovela was in 2013, when she played Jackie Barragán at the end of the run of "Mentir para vivir." Three years after that, she played the antagonist Renata Ferrer Jáuregui in "Corazón que miente." Dulce María had her next main role in 2017 in "Muy padres," playing Pamela Díaz. She subsequently played Victoria Lamas in the second season of "Falsa identidad," which aired in 2020. Later, in 2023, Dulce María starred opposite David Zepeda in "Pienso en ti."

KIDS, D&D, and Jeans

Dulce María began her music career in 1996 as part of the group KIDS, which was popular with children in Mexico. After leaving the group in 1999, she formed the group D&D with her then-boyfriend and fellow KIDS member Daniel Habif. D&D recorded five songs before splitting up. Dulce María subsequently joined the girl group Jeans, of which she was a member from 2000 to 2002.

RBD

Dulce María had her greatest commercial success as a singer with the pop group RBD, which was formed in 2004 around the telenovela "Rebelde," in which all of the members of the group acted. RBD immediately hit it big with its debut studio album, "Rebelde," which reached number one on the Mexican Albums Chart as well as on the Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart. The group had an even greater success with its second album, 2005's "Nuestro Amor," another number-one hit in Mexico and on the Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart. After that, RBD released a pair of Portuguese albums for the Brazilian market. In 2006, the group released its third studio album, "Celestial," which reached number 15 on the Billboard 200 in the United States. RBD released its final two studio albums, "Empezar Desde Cero" and "Para Olvidarte de Mí," in 2007 and 2009, respectively. The group also starred on the 2007 television sitcom "RBD: La familia," which presented fictionalized versions of the band members.

Solo Music Career

Dulce María embarked on her solo music career in 2009. She went on to release her two-part debut solo album, "Extranjera," with the first part coming out in 2010 and the second in 2011. Dulce María released her second solo album, "Sin Fronteras," in 2014. Her subsequent solo albums have included "DM" (2017) and "Origen" (2021).

Film Roles

Dulce María has acted in some films over the years. Her notable roles include leading parts in the comedies "Have You Seen Lupita?" (2012) and "Valentino, Be Your Own Hero or Villain" (2022). Dulce María also voiced a macaw named Molly Cocatu in the 2009 Mexican animated film "El agente 00-P2."

Philanthropy and Activism

Dulce María has been substantially involved in philanthropic and activist endeavors, and in 2009 established her own foundation to contribute to humanitarian causes. A few years later, she helped build a playground in Lynwood, California that was created to promote physical activity among youth. Dulce María also served as a representative for a campaign against breast cancer. In 2015, she joined PETA to condemn the abuse of elephants in American circuses. Among her many other charitable and activist endeavors, Dulce María has been involved in campaigns focused on disaster relief and combating gender violence.

Personal Life

From 1997 to 2002, Dulce María dated her KIDS bandmate Daniel Habif. After that, she was in a relationship with her "Clase 406" co-star Alfonso Herrera until 2005. Dulce María had subsequent relationships with professional footballer Guillermo Ochoa, actor Pablo Lyle, and Luis Rodrigo Reyes. In late 2019, she married producer Paco Álvarez; together, they have a daughter named María Paula.