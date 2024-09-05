What is Duffy's Net Worth?

Duffy is a British singer/songwriter and occasional actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Duffy, who shot to fame overnight at the age of 24 with her first album "Rockferry" in 2008, is best known for her award-winning song "Mercy" and the trauma that has seemed to follow her throughout her life; from having to be hidden from a hitman and escaping a burning building, to being kidnapped and held hostage. She has performed at concerts around the world and taken part in numerous festivals.

Early Life

Aimee Anne Duffy, also known as Duffy, was born on June 23, 1984 in Bangor, Gwynedd, North Wales. Her parents, John Duffy and Joyce (Williams), divorced when she was ten years old. With her older sister Kelly and twin sister Kate, Duffy relocated to Pembrokeshire, Wales with her mother, who later married Philip Smith.

At the age of 14, Duffy was taken into police custody and placed at a safe-house when authorities learned that Philip Smith's ex-wife had attempted to hire a hit-man to kill Philip. Duffy later recalled the horrendous sense of confinement she felt at the safe-house and, not long after she was returned to the custody of her mother, she ran away and went back to live with her father. Due to this decision to leave home, her mother and sisters refused to speak to her for nearly a year.

Duffy attended Ysgol Nefyn School and Sir Thomas Picton School. After graduation, she enrolled in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor and then the University of Chester where she studied for a degree in commercial music production and the performing arts. After she began singing at local jazz and blues clubs, she was invited to compete on the Welsh television music talent contest "Wawffactor." She accepted the invitation and came in second place.

Duffy went on to record a trio of songs on an extended play titled "Aimee Duffy" which went to number 1 on a Welsh radio music chart. She was then hired as a back-up singer for electronic music producer Neil Claxton on the album "See You in the Morning." All of her self-promotion paid off and, on November 23, 2007, she became a contracted artist with A&M records in the United Kingdom and, soon after, with Mercury Records in the United States as well.

Debut Album & Awards

Duffy's debut album "Rockferry" was released on March 3, 2008 – by A&M records and Mercury Records. The album's lead single "Mercy," which was co-written by her and British songwriter Steve Booker, reached number one on the singles charts of several countries. That year she was nominated for a Critics Choice Award, a Los Premios 40 Principales Award for Best International Artist, a MOBO Award for Best United Kingdom Female, a MOJO Award for Best Breakthrough Act, MTV Awards for Best New Act and Best United Kingdom Act, a Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Award United Kingdom for Best Singer, an Oye! Award for Best New Artist, United Kingdom Festival Awards for Best Festival Pop Act and Best Newcomer, Urban Music Awards for Best Neo-soul Act and Most Inspiring Act, a Vodafone Live Music Award for Best Female, World Music Awards for World's Best Pop/Rock Female Artist and World's Best New Artist.

In 2008, she won a Q Award for Best Breakthrough Act.

The song "Mercy" was nominated that year for a Los Premios 40 Principales Award for Best International Song and an MTV Award for Most Addictive Track.

The song "Mercy" won a 2008 MOJO Award for Song of the Year.

The album "Rockferry" was nominated for a 2008 MOJO Award for Album of the Year and an MTV Europe Award for Album of the Year.

In 2009, Duffy was nominated for Brit Awards for Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Female Solo Artist, a Meteor Ireland Music Award for Best International Female, a Rockbjornen Award for Best Foreign Artist, Echo Music Awards for Best International Female Artist and Best International Newcomer, a Glamour Woman of the Year Award for Best United Kingdom Solo Artist, Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, Hit FM Music Awards for Best New Artist, Best Female Artist and Most Faddish Artist, an MTV Video Music Japan Award for Best New International Artist, an NRJ Music Award for Best International Revelation and a Swiss Music Award for Best Newcomer International.

In 2009, she won awards for Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Female Solo Artist.

The song "Mercy" was nominated that year for a BRIT Award for Best British Single of the Year, an Echo Award for Best International Single, a Gaygalen Award for International Song of the Year, a Hit FM Award for Song of the Year, an Ivor Novello Award for Best Selling British Song, a Music Producers Guild Award for Single of the Year and a Swiss Music Award Best Song International. The song won a BMI Pop Music Award and an Ivor Novello Award for Most Performed Work.

That year, the album "Rockferry" was nominated for an Ivor Novello Award for Best Album, a Music Producers Guild Award for Album of the Year and a NRJ Music Award for International Album of the Year. The album won a 2009 Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album, a Brit Award for Best British Album of the Year and a Fonogram Award for Best International Pop Rock Album.

Another song from the album, "Warwick Avenue" was nominated for a 2009 Hit FM Award for Song of the Year and an MTV Music Video Award for Best United Kingdom Video.

In 2010, the album "Rockferry" was nominated for a BRIT Award for Best British Album of 30 Years.

Second Album & Mysterious Hiatus

On November 26, 2010, Duffy's second album "Endlessly" was released in the United Kingdom. It was released in the United States on December 7, 2010. The album did not skyrocket to fame the way the first one had. In 2011, Duffy announced that she was taking a hiatus from music. Nine years later, she announced that she had left the music scene to recover from a traumatic event, explaining that nearly a decade earlier she had been drugged at a restaurant on her birthday, put on a plane and taken to a foreign country, held captive in a hotel room for several days and raped.

Motion Pictures & Television

Duffy made her acting debut as a character named Sissy in the 2010 film "Patagonia" – a Welsh-Argentine dramatic film. In 2015, she appeared in the biographic crime drama film "Legend" as late American singer Timi Yuro and contributed three songs to the film's soundtrack.

Duffy has been a guest on several television shows and her music can be heard in an episode of "Grey's Anatomy" and on the soundtrack for "Sex and the City: The Movie."

Endorsements

Duffy has endorsed Diet Coke in television commercials.

Personal Life

Duffy once dated Wakestock Festival organizer Mark Durston as well as rugby player Mike Phillips.