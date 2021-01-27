Dottie West Net Worth

Dottie West net worth: Dottie West was an American country music singer and songwriter who had a net worth equal to $5 million at the time of her death in 1991. She is known for being one of country's most influential and groundbreaking female artists.

Dottie West was born in Smithville, Tennessee in October 1932 and passed away in September 1991. She released 33 studio albums starting with her debut Here Comes My Baby in 1965 which reached #12 on the US Country chart. Her album Suffer Time in 1966 reached #3 on the US Country chart. West collaborated with Kenny Rogers on the album Every Time Two Fools Collide which reached #1 on the US Country chart. She had #1 singles on the US Country charts with "A Lesson in Leavin", "What Are We Doin' in Love" (with Kenny Rogers), and "Are You Happy Baby?". West was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and won a Grammy Award. Dottie West passed away on September 4, 1991 at 58 years old from complications related to a car accident.

