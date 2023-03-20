What is Donovan's Net Worth?

Donovan is a Scottish singer, songwriter, guitarist who has a net worth of $10 million. Donovan, also known as Donovan Philips Leitch, began playing the guitar when he was in his early teens, and subsequently dropped out of school to live the life of a beatnik. Throughout the mid-60s, he traveled around the UK, learning various guitar techniques from other musicians and busking. After being offered a recording contract, he recorded his first demo in 1964. This led to a friendship with Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones. His sound was initially considered too similar to Bob Dylan's, and he had trouble finding acceptance. However, by the late 60s, he had developed his own unique sound, and he has since gone on to enjoy a very successful career.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: May 10, 1946 (76 years old) Place of Birth: Maryhill Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.778 m) Profession: Singer, Guitarist, Lyricist, Musician, Record producer, Composer, Film Score Composer, Songwriter Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Donovan's Net Worth

Biggest Songs

Some of Donovan's biggest songs include:

"Sunshine Superman" – Released in 1966, this song reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and helped to establish Donovan as a major figure in the emerging psychedelic rock movement.

"Mellow Yellow" – Another hit from 1966, "Mellow Yellow" was inspired by the Beatles' song "Yellow Submarine" and features a catchy melody and surreal lyrics.

"Catch the Wind" – One of Donovan's earliest hits, "Catch the Wind" was released in 1965 and became a popular folk song that helped to establish him as a rising star in the music world.

"Hurdy Gurdy Man" – Released in 1968, this song features a hypnotic, Eastern-influenced melody and was co-written with Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin.

"Atlantis" – Released in 1969, "Atlantis" features a lush, orchestral arrangement and lyrics that draw on the myth of the lost city of Atlantis.

"Season of the Witch" – Originally released in 1966, this song has become a classic of the psychedelic rock genre and has been covered by many other artists.

"Jennifer Juniper" – Released in 1968, this song was inspired by Donovan's relationship with the model and actress Jenny Boyd, who was also the inspiration for George Harrison's song "Something".

Early Life

Donovan was born on May 10, 1946 in Maryhill, Glasgow, Scotland to Donald and Winifred Leitch. His grandmothers were both Irish. As a child, he contracted polio which left him with a lifelong limp. His family moved to Hatfield, Hertfordshire, England when he was a child. At the age of 14, he began playing the guitar, heavily influenced by his family's love of folk music. He later enrolled in art school but dropped out to live his life on the road as a beatnik.

Career

Donovan spent several months playing in local clubs in Hatfield. In 1964, he travelled to Manchester with Gypsy Dave and then spent the summer in Torquay, Devon. There, he took up busking and continuing practicing his guitar skills by learning traditional folk and blues. In late 1964, he was offered a management publishing contract by Peter Eden and Geoff Stephens of Pye Records in London. He recorded a 10-track demo tape that included the original of his first single, "Catch the Wind." The song was influenced by Woody Guthrie and Ramblin' Jack Elliot. The media noted Donovan's similarities to Bob Dylan.

In 1965, he split from his original management and signed with Ashley Kozak who was working with Brian Epstein's NEMS Enterprises. He also began working with producer Mickie Most. Most produced all of Donovan's recordings during this time period and their collaboration resulted in a number of singles and records that were recorded with musicians like Big Jim Sullivan, Jack Bruce, Danny Thompson, John Paul Jones, and Jimmy Page.

By 1966, Donovan had successfully shed the comparisons to Dylan. He immersed himself in jazz, blues, Eastern music, and counterculture American West Coast bands like Jefferson Airplane and the Grateful Dead. He signed a record deal with Epic Records that year and released "Sunshine Superman" in June. The single was a success in the U.S., reaching the number one spot on the charts. The full LP followed in August and reached the eleventh spot on the U.S. album chart. In October of that year, he released the song "Mellow Yellow," which purportedly featured Paul McCartney on backing vocals. In 1968, he released "Hurdy Gurdy Man," which made it into the top five on the charts in both the U.K. and the U.S. The following year, he released "Atlantis" which reached the number seven spot in May of 1969 in the U.S. The same year, he released the compilation "Donovan's Greatest Hits" which peaked at the number four spot on the Billboard 200.

Around this time, he became a good friend of a number of pop and folk musicians like Joan Baez, Brian Jones, and the members of the Beatles. In 1968, he taught John Lennon how to finger pick the guitar, a style which he employed in the songs "Dear Prudence" and "Julia." He also was good friends with his backing musicians, including Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones who later rose to fame as members of Led Zeppelin.

In 1969, Donovan parted ways with producer Mickie Most, who had helped him achieve his commercial success throughout the 1960s. This parting led to a downturn in Donovan's commercial fortunes in the 1970s and he was not as active in the industry during this time. However, he did continue performing and recording music sporadically throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

However, in the 1990s, he became popular again in a revival and with the emergence of Britain's rave scene. He released a live album in 1990 that featured new performances of his classic songs. In 1994, "Four Donovan Originals" was released, which included his four classic LPs in their original form for the first time in the U.K. He became friends and colleagues with rap producer and Def Jam label owner Rick Rubin. He recorded the album "Sutras" for Rubin's American Recordings label.

In 2004, he released a new album called "Beat Café." It marked a return to the jazzy sound of his 1960s recordings. He embarked on a tour for the album the following year. He also became playing festivals throughout the 2000s. He played two shows at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas in 2007 as well as a number of festivals throughout the U.K. In 2010, he released a double CD set called "Ritual Groove." He continued making music throughout the 2010s. In 2012, he released "The Sensual Donovan" followed by "Shadows of Blue" in 2013. He took a pause before releasing "Lunarian" in 2021 and "Gaelia" in 2022.

Over the course of his career, Donovan has been the recipient of a number of awards and accolades. He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters by the University of Hertfordshire in November of 2003. He was honored as a BMI Icon at the 2009 annual BMI awards in London. In April of 2012, he was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Personal Life

Donovan had a relationship with American model Enid Karl. Together, they had two children – Donovan Leitch in 1967 and Ione Skye in 1970. Both of their children worked in the entertainment industry. The couple broke up and Donovan married Linda Lawrence. Donovan and Lawrence had two children together – Astrella and Oriole. He also adopted Lawrence's son from her relationship with Brian Jones, Julian.