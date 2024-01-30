What is Dominic Fike's Net Worth?

Dominic Fike is an American singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $2 million. Dominic Fike initially received recognition after releasing music online before later signing to a major label and releasing albums like "What Could Possibly Go Wrong " and "Sunburn." He also is an accomplished actor, appearing in the popular HBO series "Euphoria."

Early Life

Dominic David Fike was born on December 30, 1995 in Naples, Florida. He was raised by his single mother and grew up with his two brothers, Alex and Sean, and his sister, Apollonia. He is of African-American, Filipino, and Haitian descent. He attended Naples High School, Estero High School, and Palmetto Ridge High School and graduated in 2014.

Fike's childhood was challenging at times, given his father was absent and his mother was in and out of jail. He often stayed at the homes of friends, other relatives, and his older brother. However, Fike has stated that his childhood was also full of creativity and music. He was a fan of Jack Johnson, Blink-182, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. He also enjoyed rap and R&B music and began freestyling as a teenager.

Career

Fike first gained recognition by making beats with his friend and then-producer, Hunter Pfeiffer, who was known as 54. These sessions led to several popular songs that he released on SoundCloud. He soon afterward released the EP "Don't Forget About Me, Demos" at the age of 22. He had recorded the EP while he was on house arrest after being charged with battery of a police officer. He later served time at Collier County Jail for violating house arrest.

While he was in jail, his EP caught the attention of several label labels and a bidding war ensued. During this time, all of the music Fike had previously released on SoundCloud was removed in order for it to be re-released after he signed a record deal. After he was released from jail in April 2018, he signed with Columbia Records in August.

In October 2018, the EP was released by Columbia. Fike also released the single "3 Nights" the same year. The single gained wide attention and peaked within the top ten charts in Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It was also placed on several Spotify playlists and received radio play, as well as positive reviews from publications like "Rolling Stone," "Pitchfork," and "Billboard."

In January 2019, Fike revealed that he was working on an album. He also began collaborating with the American hip hop band Brockhampton and specifically with band member Kevin Abstract. Their collaboration, "Peach," reached over four million views on YouTube.

In June 2019, Fike released the two singles "Acai Bowl" and "Rollerblades." He followed these with another single called "Phone Numbers." The music video for the latter song was released in October 2019. He also had announced he would be touring North America during the fall on his "Rain or Shine Tour." He performed an unreleased song during a concert in Chicago called "Chicken Tenders."

He released the song as a single the following year as the first single from his then-unnamed debut studio album. In July 2020, he released another single called "Politics & Violence" and announced the album would be called "What Could Possibly Go Wrong." The album was released on July 31.

In August 2020, Fike was the subject of the second episode of "The New York Times Presents," a narrative investigative journalism docuseries. That year, he was also included on the "NME" list of Essential New Artists for 2020.

In September 2020, Fike became a headliner for the "Fortnite" concert series. In March 2021, Fike was featured on Justin Bieber's song "Die for You." The song was featured on Bieber's "Justice" album. In August 2021, it was announced that Fike had joined the cast of the HBO teen drama series "Euphoria" for its second season. He played the character of Elliot, who befriends the main character. He revealed later that he was almost removed from the cast of the show as a result of his frequent drug use during production. In 2022, he was nominated in the Best Kiss category at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

In April 2023, Fike performed at the Coachella music festival. The same month, he posted a teaser for an upcoming single called "Dancing in the Courthouse." In May, he announced his upcoming second album, "Sunburn." In June, he released the single "Mona Lisa." He also announced he would be embarking on a new tour called the "Don't Stare At The Sun" tour which would begin in North America and continue in the United Kingdom. His album, "Sunburn," was released on July 7, 2023. The same year, he also appeared in the role of Miles in the film "Earth Mama." He also was cast in the film "Little Death," which was released in 2024.

Personal Life

Fike met actress Hunter Schafer while working on the second season of "Euphoria." They began dating in January 2022. However, over a year later in an interview he gave in July 2023, Fike confirmed that the couple was no longer together.