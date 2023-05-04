Dieter Bohlen Net Worth

What Is Dieter Bohlen's Net Worth?

Dieter Bohlen is a German singer, songwriter, musician, producer, and television personality who has a net worth of $70 million. Dieter Bohlen is best known for being half of the pop duo Modern Talking, which released 12 studio albums, including the Platinum (in Germany) albums "The 1st Album" (1985), "Let's Talk About Love" (1985), "Ready for Romance" (1986), "Alone" (1999), and "Year of the Dragon" (2000).

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $70 Million Date of Birth: Feb 7, 1954 (69 years old) Place of Birth: Berne Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Record producer, Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Guitarist, Businessperson, Composer, TV Personality Nationality: Germany 💰 Compare Dieter Bohlen's Net Worth

Modern Talking has been referred to as Germany's most successful pop duo and is known for hit singles such as "You're My Heart, You're My Soul," "You Can Win If You Want," "Cheri, Cheri Lady," and "Brother Louie." Bohlen has also had #1 hits in Germany with Chris Norman, DSDS Allstars, Alexander Klaws, Daniel Kublbock, Yvonne Cattereld, Mark Medlock, Daniel Schuhmacher, Mehrzad Marashi, Pietro Lombardi, and Luca Hanni, and his 2019 solo album, "Das Mega Album!," reached #1 on the International iTunes Chart. Dieter has also served as a judge on the German versions of "Pop Idol" and the "Got Talent" series, co-founded the Needs Clothing fashion label, released a fragrance called Provocation, and published the books "Nichts als die Wahrheit" (2002), "Hinter den Kulissen" (2003), "Meine Hammer-Sprüche" (2006), "Nur die Harten kommen in den Garten! Der Weg zum Superstar" (2008), and "Der Bohlenweg – Planieren statt Sanieren" (2008).

Early Life

Dieter Bohlen was born Dieter Günter Bohlen on February 7, 1954, in Berne, West Germany. He is the son of Hans Bohlen (a building contractor) and Edith Bohlen, and he has a younger brother, Uwe. Dieter grew up in East Frisia, and his family later relocated to Eversten. Bohlen joined the Socialist German Workers Youth and the German Communist Party, and he attended the Wirtschaftsgymnasium der Berufsbildenden Schulen located in Oldenburg-Haarentor. After earning his Abitur, Dieter moved to Göttingen, where he studied business administration at the Georg-August-Universität at his parents' behest. He graduated in 1978. Bohlen began writing music while attending school, and he worked as a songwriter for the record label Intersong in the late '70s. Around this time, he formed the musical duo Monza with Holger Garbode. Monza released the singles "Hallo Taxi Nummer 10" and "Heiße Nacht in der City," but neither were successful. In 1980, Dieter started working for the record label Hansa, and he released the solo single "Don't Throw My Love Away" under the pseudonym Steve Benson. "Steve Benson" later released the singles "(You're A Devil With) Angel Blue Eyes" and "Love Takes Time," but they were not as successful as he'd hoped they would be. Bohlen then joined a band called Sunday, and their 1982 single "Halé, hey Louise" made it onto the "ZDF-Hitparade." The following year, Dieter wrote the song "Mit 17" for award-winning singer Bernd Clüver, and it reached third place in the Eurovision Song Contest's German pre-selection.

Career

Between 1982 and 1984, Bohlen produced six German singles for Thomas Anders, and he co-founded the pop duo Modern Talking with Anders in 1983. Modern Talking released "The 1st Album" in April 1985, and it reached #1 in Germany and Finland and was certified Platinum in Germany and Austria. Their next two albums, 1985's "Let's Talk About Love" and 1986's "Ready for Romance," also went Platinum in Germany. From 1984 to 1986, the duo had three singles that were certified Gold in Germany and reached #1 in at least three countries: "You're My Heart, You're My Soul," "You Can Win If You Want," and "Cheri, Cheri Lady." The 1985 single "Brother Louie" was certified Gold in Belgium and Silver in France and the U.K., and it topped the charts in six countries. Modern Talking's fourth and fifth albums, 1986's "In the Middle of Nowhere" and 1987's "Romantic Warriors," were certified Platinum in Spain. After releasing 1987's "In the Garden of Venus," Modern Talking disbanded, but Bohlen and Anders reunited in the late '90s and released the albums "Back for Good" (1998), "Alone" (1999), "Year of the Dragon" (2000), "America" (2001), "Victory" (2002), and "Universe" (2003), which were all certified Gold or higher in Germany. After Modern Talking's 1987 split, Dieter launched the solo project Blue System, which lasted for a decade. As Blue System, he released more than a dozen albums, including "Body Heat" (1988), "Seeds of Heaven" (1991), and "Backstreet Dreams" (1993). He also wrote and produced music for artists such as Sheree, Touché, and C. C. Catch.

In 1989, Dieter's song "Flieger" represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest, performed by Nino de Angelo, and it finished in 14th place. Another song of Bohlen's, "Nur ein Lied," was performed by Austria's Thomas Forstner in the contest and finished in fifth place. That year Dieter also wrote the soundtrack for the German television series "Rivalen der Rennbahn," and it went Platinum in Germany. In the early '90s, he worked with Bonnie Tyler on the albums "Bitterblue" (1991), "Angel Heart" (1992), and "Silhouette in Red" (1993), which spawned hit singles such as "Against the Wind" and "Fools Lullaby." At the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest, Bohlen's song "Zusammen geh'n" was performed by Austria's Tony Wegas, and it finished in tenth place. In 2002, Bohlen joined "Deutschland sucht den Superstar," the German version of "American Idol" and "Pop Idol," as a judge for its first season, and as of this writing, he has served as a judge during all but one of the show's 20 seasons. Dieter has produced songs by most of the show's winners. In 2007, he became a judge on the new reality competition series "Das Supertalent," the German edition of Simon Cowell's "Got Talent" franchise. Bohlen remained on the show through season 14. In 2010, Dieter started working with singer Andrea Berg, and the albums he has produced for her topped the charts in Germany and Austria. Bohlen released the album "Dreamcatcher" (featuring Mark Medlock) in 2007, and it reached #2 in Germany and #6 in Austria. His 2019 solo album, "Das Mega Album!," peaked at #4 in Germany, #7 in Austria, and #9 in Switzerland, and it topped the International iTunes Chart.

Personal Life

Dieter married Erika Sauerland on November 11, 1983, and they welcomed three children, Marielin, Marvin, and Marc, before divorcing in October 1994. From 1989 to 1996, Bohlen dated singer/television personality Nadja Abd el Farrag, then he wed model Verona Feldbusch on May 13, 1996. Dieter and Verona split up a month later, and their divorce was finalized in May 1997. In 1997, Bohlen reconciled with Abd el Farrag, and they stayed together until 2001. He was in a relationship with dancer/model Estefania Küster from 2001 to 2006, and they had one child together, son Maurice (born July 2005). Dieter began a relationship with Fatma Carina Walz in 2006, and they have two children, daughter Amelie (born 2011) and son Maximilian (born September 2013).

Awards and Nominations

In 1985, Bohlen won a Goldene Stimmgabel, a German award that was given to people involved with the year's most commercially successful albums. He received a VIVA Comet Lifetime Achievement Award in 1998, and "Modern Talking" earned Germany's Golden Camera for Best Music National in 1999. In 2001, Dieter won a Top of the Pops Award for Top Artist Germany, and in 2003, he received a Bambi Award for Pop – National for "Deutschland sucht den Superstar," a German Book Prize, a Goldene Feder, and a Media Control Award. That year he was also named "GQ" Man of the Year and was ranked #30 on "Unsere Besten's" list of the greatest Germans. In 2004, Bohlen earned Echo Music Prizes for Single of the Year for "We Have a Dream" and Best National Producer. He received a Bravo Otto Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008, and in 2011, he earned a Bravo Otto nomination for Best Male TV Star.