What is Dierks Bentley's Net Worth?

Dierks Bentley is an American country music singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $30 million.

Dierks Bentley has earned more than a dozen Grammy nominations, and he has released the studio albums "Dierks Bentley" (2003), "Modern Day Drifter" (2005), "Long Trip Alone" (2006), "Feel That Fire" (2009), "Up on the Ridge" (2010), "Home" (2012), "Riser" (2014), "Black" (2016), "The Mountain" (2018), and "Gravel & Gold" (2023). Seven of those albums reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top Country Albums chart. Bentley's singles "What Was I Thinkin'," "Come a Little Closer," "Settle for a Slowdown," "Every Mile a Memory," "Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)," "Feel That Fire," "Sideways," "Am I the Only One," "Home," "5-1-5-0," and "Somewhere on a Beach" topped the "Billboard" Hot Country Songs chart.

In 2005, Dierks won the Horizon Award (now known as the Best New Artist award) at the CMA Awards, and he joined the Grand Ole Opry later that year. Bentley has also performed on singles by Deric Ruttan ("Good Time"), Lee Kernaghan ("Scars"), Charles Kelley ("The Driver"), Cole Swindell ("Flatliner"), James Barker Band ("New Old Trucks"), and Elle King ("Worth a Shot"), and "Country Boy," his collaboration with Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, and George Strait, won a CMT Music Award in 2009.

Early Life

Dierks Bentley was born Frederick Dierks Bentley on November 20, 1975, in Phoenix, Arizona. He is the son of Catherine Childs and Leon Fife Bentley. His father, who passed away in 2012, served as a First Lieutenant during World War II and later became the vice president of a bank. "Dierks" was Bentley's maternal great-grandmother's last name. Dierks studied at Indiana's Culver Academies, and after graduating from New Jersey's Lawrenceville School in 1993, he enrolled at the University of Vermont. After a year, he transferred to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, graduating in 1997.

Career

Bentley took a job at The Nashville Network (which later became the Paramount Network), where he researched footage of old country performances. According to "Whiskey Riff," "Because the network was located on Opryland grounds, he was in constantly close proximity to the Opry House every day, and he began sneaking over to hang out backstage with the artists who were set to perform at night." This led to Dierks being banned from the Grand Ole Opry, but the ban was lifted in 2003 after the release of his first album. After Bentley signed with Capitol Nashville, his debut self-titled album was released on August 19, 2003, and it reached #4 on the "Billboard" Top Country Albums chart and #26 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. The Platinum album featured the single "What Was I Thinkin'," which went 2× Platinum and reached #1 on the "Billboard" Hot Country Songs chart and #22 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. Dierks' second album, 2005's "Modern Day Drifter," reached #1 on the Top Country Albums chart and #6 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, and it was certified Platinum in the U.S. and Gold in Canada. The singles "Come a Little Closer" and "Settle for a Slowdown" reached #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and #3 on the Canada Country chart, and "Lot of Leavin' Left to Do" reached #1 on the Canada Country chart and #3 on the Hot Country Songs chart. All three singles were certified Gold in the U.S.

Bentley's next two albums, 2006's "Long Trip Alone" and 2009's "Feel That Fire," were certified Gold and reached #1 on the Top Country Albums chart. Both albums reached the top five on the "Billboard" 200 chart, and they spawned four #1 singles on the Hot Country Songs chart: "Every Mile a Memory," "Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)," "Feel That Fire," and "Sideways." Dierks' 2010 album "Up on the Ridge" reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top Bluegrass Albums chart, #2 on the Top Country Albums chart, and #9 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. Bentley followed "Up on the Ridge" with four albums that reached #1 on the Top Country Albums chart: 2012's "Home," 2014's "Riser," 2016's "Black," and 2018's "The Mountain." "Riser" and "Black" were certified Platinum, and "Home" and "The Mountain" went Gold. All four albums reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, and "Home" included the #1 singles (on the Hot Country Songs chart) "Am I the Only One," "Home," and "5-1-5-0," which also topped the Canada Country chart. "I Hold On," "Drunk on a Plane," and "Say You Do" from "Riser" reached #1 on the "Billboard" Country Airplay chart, as did "Somewhere on a Beach" and "Different for Girls" (featuring Elle King) from "Black" and "Woman, Amen" and "Living" from "The Mountain." "Somewhere on a Beach" also reached #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Those four albums featured 11 singles that were certified Platinum or higher in the U.S., and three of them went Platinum in Canada. In 2023, Dierks released his tenth studio album, "Gravel & Gold," and it reached #14 on the Top Country Albums chart and #73 on the "Billboard" 200 chart.

Personal Life

Dierks married Cassidy Black in Mexico on December 17, 2005. Dierks and Cassidy met in the eighth grade, and they have three children, daughters Evalyn (born October 4 , 2008) and Jordan (born December 25, 2010) and son Knox (born October 9th, 2013). Knox appeared in Bentley's 2019 music video "Living," and Evalyn performed vocals on his 2012 song "Thinking of You." Dierks earned a private pilot license, and he purchased a custom-designed Cirrus SR22T plane in 2012.

Awards and Nominations

Bentley has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards. He has earned more than 20 Country Music Association Award nominations, winning the Horizon Award in 2005, Music Video of the Year for "Drunk on a Plane" in 2014, and Musical Event of the Year for "Different for Girls" (shared with Elle King) in 2016. Dierks won CMT Music Awards for Breakthrough Video of the Year for "What Was I Thinkin'" in 2004 and CMT Performance of the Year for "Country Boy" (shared with Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, and George Strait) in 2009, and he earned an iHeartRadio Music Award for Country Song of the Year for "Somewhere on a Beach" in 2017. Bentley has also won four Academy of Country Music Awards: Top New Artist (2004), Video of the Year for "Drunk on a Plane" (2015), the Merle Haggard Spirit Award (2018), and Music Event of the Year for "Burning Man" with Brothers Osborne (2019).

Real Estate

In 2009, Dierks and Cassidy paid $1.425 million for a 4,428 square foot home in Nashville. They sold the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $1.45 million in October 2015.