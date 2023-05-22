Dido net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Dec 25, 1971 (51 years old) Place of Birth: Kensington Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.676 m) Profession: Musician, Singer-songwriter Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Dido's Net Worth

What is Dido's Net Worth?

Dido is a British singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $16 million. Dido rose to worldwide stardom with her 1999 debut album "No Angel." The album, which blended her lonesome voice with a lush mix of guitars and electronics, sold over 21 million copies worldwide and won many awards. It spawned the hit "Here With Me," which was also used as the theme for the TV show "Roswell."

Dido's next release, "White Flag," came three years later and was a monster hit thanks to hit singles "White Flag" and "Life for Rent." In 2010 Dido's song "If I Rise" was nominated for an Oscar after it was featured in the movie "127 Hours." Dido's anthemic vocals got another boost when her song "Thank You" was sampled by rapper Eminem on his 2000 single "Stan."

Early Life

Dido was born on December 25, 1971 in Kensington, London, England and given the name Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O'Malley Armstrong. Her mother Clare, was a French poet, while her father, William, was an Irish publisher and former managing director of Sidgwick & Jackson. She grew up with her older brother, Rowland, who later became a record producer. Both Dido and her brother were known from childhood by the names Dido and Rollo. Dido attended Thornhill Primary School in Islington, Dallington School, City of London Girls' School, and Westminster School. She also was enrolled at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and had learned to play the recorder, piano, and violin by the time she reached her teens. After her secondary education, she studied law at Birkbeck, University of London while working as a literary agent. She never completed the degree and decided to focus on her music career.

Career

In 1995, Dido began recording regularly which resulted in the ten-track collection "Odds & Ends." She sent these recordings to Nettwerk and was signed soon thereafter. She was signed in the United States in late 1996 and was also signed to Cheeky Records, her brother Rollo's independent record label. She began working on her debut album, "No Angel." To promote the upcoming album, she toured with Sarah McLachlan's Lilith Fair tour, which helped her gain traction in the United States. One of her tracks, "Here with Me," was also chosen as the theme music for the show "Rowell." Her following in the U.S. continued to grow after American rapper Eminem sampled her track "Thank You" in his hit single "Stan." She also appeared in the music video for "Stan."

"No Angel" went on to become one of the top-selling albums of 2001 worldwide. It spawned two top ten singles and was certified platinum in thirty-five countries. Dido began working on her next album, "Life for Rent," soon afterward. It was released in 2003 and included the hit single "White Flag." She embarked on a sold-out world tour in 2004 and also performed at three of the Live 8 concerts in London in 2005.

In 2008, Dido released her third album, "Safe Trip Home." She had been working on the album since 2005 and featured contributions from Brian Eno, Questlove, Mick Fleetwood, Matt Chamberlain, and her brother. The album did not sell as well as Dido's first two albums, which was partially why she chose not to tour with it. Additionally, much of the album dealt with challenging topics related to her father's death. The album received a nomination for a Grammy Award in the category of Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

In March of 2013, she released "Girl Who Got Away," her fourth album. A few months later, she released the album "Greatest Hits" which was a compilation of previous material and remixes. The release of the album fulfilled her contractual obligations with RCA Records, whom she had been signed with.

She then signed to BMG and released her next album, "Still on My Mind," in March of 2019. The album charted on multiple UK album charts. Later that year, she was featured on her brother Rollo's album, "The Last Summer." A few years later, she worked with singer Caroline Polacheck on her album "Desire, I Want to Turn Into You," in 2023.

In addition to her solo work, Dido has co-written and provided vocals for tracks with the group Faithless. She has worked as a guest vocalist on each of the six studio albums by Faithless from 1996 to 2010. She also has worked with other artists like Carlos Santana, Rufus Wainwright, and Tupac. She also worked with Annie Lennox and 21 other female artists to raise awareness of the issue of mother-to-child transmission of HIV to unborn children in Africa. The collaborative single, "Sing," was released on World Aids Day in December of 2007.

Over the course of her career, Dido had been honored through nominations and awards at the BRIT Awards, Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, NRJ Music Awards, World Music Awards, and the Ivor Novello Awards, among others.

Personal Life

Dido began dating entertainment lawyer Bob Page in the early 1990s and the two became engaged. After releasing her "No Angel" album in 1999 and spending much of the year promoting the album, she broke up with Page after seven years together. Later, she began dating author Rohan Gavin. The couple married in 2010 and had one son, Stanley, together in July of 2011. Dido holds dual British-Irish citizenship given that her father is Irish. She is a lifelong supporter of the Premier League football club Arsenal.