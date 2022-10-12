Diana Krall Net Worth:

What is Diana Krall's Net Worth?

Diana Krall is a Canadian jazz pianist and singer who has a net worth of $20 million. Having sold over 15 million albums worldwide, Diana Krall is also the only jazz singer to have had eight albums debut atop the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Winners of multiple Grammy and Juno Awards, Krall's albums include "Stepping Out," "Love Scenes," "When I Look in Your Eyes," "The Look of Love," and "From This Moment On."

Early Life and Education

Diana Krall was born on November 16, 1964 in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada to accountant Stephen James and schoolteacher Adella. She has one sibling, a sister named Michelle. Krall grew up in a musical household, as her father often played the piano and her mother sang in a community choir. When she was four, she took up the piano herself. In high school, Krall was a member of a student jazz group; she also began performing at local restaurants. On a scholarship, she went to the Berklee College of Music in Boston from 1981 to 1983. Krall subsequently spent time playing jazz in Los Angeles.

First Decade of Recording

Returning to Canada, Krall launched her recording career with her first studio album, 1993's "Stepping Out." The album eventually drew the attention of record producer Tommy LiPuma, who produced Krall's second album, 1995's "Only Trust Your Heart." The year after that came the release of "All for You: A Dedication to the Nat King Cole Trio," which earned Krall her first Grammy Award nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. She received another nomination the following year for "Love Scenes," and another for "When I Look in Your Eyes." Moreover, "When I Look in Your Eyes" was nominated for Album of the Year, making it the first jazz album in 25 years to be nominated in that category.

Further Recording Career

Krall released her sixth studio album, "The Look of Love," in 2001. Her first album to top the Canadian Albums Chart, it also took home the Juno Award for Album of the Year. The next year, Krall put out her first live album, "Live in Paris," which was recorded during her sold-out concert at the Olympia in Paris. The album won Krall yet another Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album. She had further success in 2004 with "The Girl in the Other Room," her first album to feature original material.

In 2005, Krall released "Christmas Songs," her first studio album with a big band and her first full-length Christmas album. She followed that with "From This Moment On," which debuted atop the Canadian Albums Chart and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Krall's subsequent releases were "Quiet Nights," "Glad Rag Doll," "Wallflower," and "Turn Up the Quiet." In 2018, she partnered with Tony Bennett for the collaborative album "Love is Here to Stay." Two years after that, Krall released her 15th studio album, "This Dream of You."

Tours and Performances

Krall went on tour with Tony Bennett in the summer of 2000. The following year, she began her own solo world tour. In 2004, Krall performed at the Montreal Jazz Festival, with her set being released as the live album "Live at the Montreal Jazz Festival."

In 2012, a year after taking a private retreat in Sri Lanka, Krall performed with Paul McCartney in a live-streamed performance of his album "Kisses on the Bottom" from Capitol Studios. A little later that year, she performed "Fly Me to the Moon" at the Washington, DC memorial service for Neil Armstrong. Krall went on her biggest concert tour yet from early 2015 to the summer of 2016 to support her album "Wallflower."

Film and Television

Krall has made some appearances on television and film over the years. In the late 90s, she appeared as herself in a couple episodes of the primetime soap opera "Melrose Place," and appeared as a singer in the romantic drama film "At First Sight." She went on to make appearances as herself in the films "Anything Else" and "De-Lovely" and the television documentary "Mississippi Rising."

From 2008 to 2009, Krall performed with Tony Bennett on the television series "Spectacle: Elvis Costello with…," on which she was also interviewed by Elton John. Also in 2009, she played a singer in Michael Mann's biographical period crime drama film "Public Enemies." Krall has done some voice acting, as well, having voiced the titular character's mom on the animated series "Pete the Cat."

Personal Life and Honors

Krall married fellow singer and musician Elvis Costello in late 2003 at Elton John's estate. The couple has twin sons named Dexter and Frank.

In 2004, Krall was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame, and the following year was named an Officer of the Order of Canada. Among her other honors, she was given an honorary doctorate in fine arts from the University of Victoria.