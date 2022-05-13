Diamond Platnumz Net Worth:

What is Diamond Platnumz's Net Worth?

Diamond Platnumz is a recording artist, dancer, and businessman from Tanzania who has a net worth of $10 million. He is the founder and CEO of numerous companies, including Wasafi Bet, Wasafi Media, and the Wasafi Classic Baby record label. A major star in Central and East Africa, Platnumz has won numerous awards, and is the first artist based in Africa to have achieved a total of one billion views on YouTube.

Early Life

Diamond Platnumz, whose real name is Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, was born on October 2, 1989 in Tandale, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. He has two sisters, entrepreneur Esma Platnumz and musician Queen Darleen.

Career Beginnings

At the age of 17 in 2006, Platnumz began selling clothes. With the money he earned, he started recording music; his first single was the R&B-influenced "Toka Mwanzo," which failed to achieve commercial success.

Music Breakthroughs

Platnumz had his breakthrough as a recording artist in 2010 with his hit single "Kamwambie," which went on to win a pair of Tanzania Music Awards. Following this, he released his debut studio album, also entitled "Kamwambie." The album features contributions from such artists as Hawa, Chid Benz, Hemedy PHD, and Rj the Dj. Platnumz's subsequent album, "Lala Salama," was released in 2012. Two years after that, he reached a wider audience when he was nominated for a BET Award for Best International Act: Africa, which he was nominated for again in 2016.

Further Releases

In 2017, Platnumz signed a record deal with Universal Music. He went on to release his third studio album, "A Boy from Tandale," in 2018. An afro-pop album, it features contributions from a variety of US artists, including Morgan Heritage, Ne-Yo, and Omarion. "A Boy from Tandale" also features such African artists as Rayvanny, Jah Prayzah, Tiwa Savage, and Vanessa Mdee. Platnumz released his fourth album, "First of All," in 2022.

Collaborations

Platnumz has collaborated with a myriad of other artists over the years, including videographer Director Kenny, who often directs his music videos. At the 2021 All Africa Music Awards, the Kenny-directed music video for the song "Waah" received a nomination for Best African Video.

Among his other collaborations, Platnumz has been featured on a number of songs. In 2017, he was featured on "Love you Die" by Patoranking. Two years after that, he was featured on four songs: Stanley Enow's "My Way Remix," Innoss'B's "Yope," Wawa Salegy's "Moto," and Ya Levis's "Penzi." In 2020, Platnumz had one of his highest-profile collaborations when he was featured on the Alicia Keys song "Wasted Energy."

Business Endeavors

As a businessman, Platnumz founded the Tanzania-based record label Wasafi Classic Baby, known as WCB. The label has signed such artists as Harmonize, Rayvanny, Mbosso, and Zuchu. In 2021, Platnumz and WCB began a partnership with Warner Music Group. In other business ventures, Platnumz founded Wasafi Bet, Wasafi Media, and Zoom Extra.

In addition to founding companies, Platnumz serves as an ambassador to multiple brands. In 2019, he became East Africa's Pepsi Brand Ambassador and Parimatch Africa's Brand Ambassador. He was also named the Nice One Brand Ambassador. In 2020, Platnumz became the new Brand Ambassador of Tanzania's Coral Paints.

Awards

Platnumz has won numerous awards for his music since he broke out in 2010. That year, he won Tanzania Music Awards for Best Song and Best R&B Song for "Kamwambie," in addition to Best Upcoming Artist. Two years later, Platnumz won Best Music Video for "Moyo Wangu," and also took home awards for Best Male Artist and Best Song Writer. Platnumz went on to win numerous further Tanzania Music Awards over the subsequent years, including additional wins for Best Male Artist and Best Music Video, plus wins for Best Afro Pop Song for "Number One" and Video of the Year for "Mdogo Mdogo."

Among his other accolades, Platnumz has received multiple African Muzik Magazine Awards, HiPipo Music Awards, WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards, and Channel O Music Video Awards. He also won the 2014 Prize in Entertainment from the Future Africa Awards, and Best Male Artist – Tanzania from the Nzumari Awards in 2012.

Personal Life

Platnumz previously dated Ugandan musician and businesswoman Zari Hassan, with whom he had two children. Later, with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobeto, he had another child. In 2019, Platnumz began a relationship with Kenyan musician and model Tanasha Donna; together, they had a son the same year. The pair eventually separated.