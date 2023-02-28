Dhani Harrison Net Worth

What is Dhani Harrison's Net Worth?

Dhani Harrison is a British musician who has a net worth of $300 million. Dhani Harrison is the son of the late Beatles guitarist George Harrison and American author Olivia Harrison. At the time of his death in 2001, George Harrison was worth $400 million. He left his estate evenly split to Olivia and Dhani. Dhani was born on August 1st, 1978 and was raised on his father's vast country-side estate called Friar Park. As a child, Dhani was very fond of music and Formula One racing. Both he and his father traveled to many Formula One races together. He also learned how to play music at a very early age. Dhani attended Brown University where he earned a degree in physics and industrial design. He briefly pursued a career in the aerodynamics industry but soon gave it up to become a full time musician. Dhani has made a number of guest appearances on songs with some of music's most popular artists.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $275 Million Date of Birth: Aug 1, 1978 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Windsor Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.69 m) Profession: Musician, Writer, Guitarist, Film Producer, Singer-songwriter, Author Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Dhani Harrison's Net Worth

Early Life

Dhani Harrison was born on August 1, 1978 in Windsor, Berkshire, England to parents George and Oliva Harrison. He attended Dolphin School near Twyford and then Badgemore Primary School. Some of his early memories involve his father playing music and receiving a drum lesson from his father's friend and bandmate, Ringo Starr. He later attended Shiplake College and enrolled in the Combined Cadet Force where he developed a strong interest in rowing. He then attended Brown University, where he studied industrial design and physics.

Career

Harrison originally pursued a career as a car designer at McLaren Automotive before deciding he wanted to become a musician, following in the footsteps of his father. He began working with his father to assist in the recording sessions of what would become part of the "Brainwashed" album project. He gained a lot of valuable production and performance experience throughout this process. After his father died in 2001, Harrison completed "Brainwashed" in collaboration with Jeff Lynne. The album won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance in "Marwa Blues" in 2004.

On the first anniversary of his father's death, Harrison participated in the "Concert for George," an event organized by Eric Clapton. It featured some of his father's friends and collaborators, like Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Billy Preston, Ravi Shankar, Tom Petty, Jim Keltner, Joe Brown, and Jeff Lynne. Harrison played backup acoustic guitar for most of the concert.

In 2004, Harrison appeared onstage with Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, Prince, and others for a performance of "While My Guitar Gently Weeks" during his father's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In March of 2006, Harrison appeared on Liam Lynch's Podcast Video Variety Show, "Lynchland." He performed a duet that later appeared on Lynch's album. He also can be heard on the John Lennon tribute album "Instant Karma: The Amnesty International Campaign to Save Darfur" in 2007.

Harrison started focusing more on his music career outside of the influence or connections of his father. In April of 2006, Harrison announced that his band, thenewno2, had begun recording. The band released a music video for the track "Choose What You're Watching" on its website. Harrison plays lead guitar, synthesizer, and contributes vocals to the band. The band released their debut album, "You Are Here," in August of 2008 online. It was released in stores in March of 2009. The group's song, "Yomp," was featured as a downloadable song for the "Rock Band" series. The track "Crazy Tuesday" was featured as one of the 20 free songs that were downloadable with the purchase of "Rock Band 2." The band released their second album, "thefearofmissingout," in 2012 followed by their third album, "Beautiful Creatures," in 2013.

In August of 2010, Harrison joined Ben Harper and Joseph Arthur to form the band Fistful of Mercy. They released their debut album in October of that year on Harrison's label, HOT Records. In 2013, Harrison became the face of Gap's fall global fashion campaign.

While working on his own musical endeavors, Harrison remained very devoted to honoring his father's legacy. In September of 2014, he performed a week long run of shows on "Conan" dedicated to George Harrison, culminating in the sold out George Fest in Los Angeles. The event was later released as an album and documentary in February of 2016.

In 2017, Harrison played his first ever solo show at the Panorama Festival in New York City. The following year, in 2017, he released his first solo album, "In Parallel," in October. In 2019, he toured as the opening act for Jeff Lynne's ELO. He often would perform with ELO during their performance of the song "Handle with Care."

In addition to working on his own music and albums, Harrison has also been involved in composing for film. Harrison began working as a composing partner with Paul Hicks in 2013 when they scored the film "Beautiful Creatures." In 2014, the two scored the film "Learning to Drive." The same year, they also composed music for the television series "The Divide." In 2016, the duo scored the Amazon Video television series "Good Girls Revolt." They also created music for the WGN TV series "Outsiders." In 2018, Harrison wrote and recorded the title song for the Netflix original series "Dogs." He also again worked with Hicks to score the four-part HBO documentary series "The Case Against Adnan Syed," inspired by the podcast from a couple years earlier. He also provided the score for the 2020 RZA movie "Cut Throat City."

Additionally, Harrison was consulted heavily in the development of "The Beatles: Rock Band," a music video game that was released in 2009. He was instrumental in the creation of the game and encouraged Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to participate.

Personal Life

Harrison began dating Sólveig Káradóttir, an Icelandic model, in the 2010s. The couple got married in 2012. The wedding was attended by both Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney and took place at Harrison's home in Friar Park. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 2016. Since 2015, Harrison has been dating Mereki Beach, a musician. She appears in two songs on Harrison's solo album, "In Parallel."