What was Denny Laine's net worth?

Denny Laine was an English musician, songwriter, and singer, who had a net worth of $500 thousand at the time of his death.

Denny Laine, born Brian Frederick Hines, is a revered English musician, songwriter, and singer, best known for his role as a founding member of the Moody Blues and for his decade-long tenure with Wings, a band he formed with Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney. Laine's journey in the music industry is marked by significant contributions to rock and roll, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. Born on October 29, 1944, in Birmingham, England, Laine achieved fame with the Moody Blues' hit "Go Now" in 1964, a song that showcased his compelling vocal and songwriting talent. His collaboration with the McCartneys in Wings led to the creation of several acclaimed albums, including "Band on the Run," one of the most celebrated albums of the 1970s. Laine's distinct guitar playing and versatile singing have made him a notable figure in the rock genre. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated remarkable adaptability, transitioning through various musical styles and leaving a lasting legacy in the world of music.

Unfortunately Denny Laine died on December 5, 2023 at the age of 79.

Denny Laine and the Diplomats

In the early 1960s, Laine co-founded Denny Laine and the Diplomats in Birmingham, a band that also included future stars like Bev Bevan, later of the Electric Light Orchestra. This group became one of the city's leading bands, known for their energetic performances and R&B repertoire. Though they did not achieve significant recording success, the Diplomats played a crucial role in Laine's development as a musician, giving him his first taste of the music industry and public performance.

Moody Blues

Laine's major breakthrough came with the formation of the Moody Blues in 1964. As a founding member, he was instrumental in their early success, particularly with the hit "Go Now," which he co-wrote and sang. This song catapulted the band to international fame, allowing Laine to showcase his talents on a global stage. However, his tenure with the Moody Blues was short-lived; he left the group in 1966, just as they began to shift towards a more orchestral sound.

Electric String Band

After leaving the Moody Blues, Laine formed the Electric String Band, an experimental group that incorporated classical string instruments into a rock music setting. This venture reflected Laine's willingness to explore and integrate different musical styles. While the band did not achieve mainstream success, it was indicative of Laine's innovative approach to music and his desire to experiment and push the boundaries of traditional rock music.

Wings

Laine's most significant career move was joining Paul and Linda McCartney to form Wings in 1971. This collaboration would last for a decade, during which the band produced several successful albums and singles. Laine's role in Wings was multifaceted; he was a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter, contributing significantly to the group's sound and success. Albums like "Band on the Run" and "London Town" featured some of his most notable work, and the band became one of the most successful of the 1970s. His time with Wings solidified Laine's position as a prominent figure in rock music.

Personal Life & Covid GoFundMe

Denny was briefly married to singer Jo Jo Laine. They had two children. He reportedly had three other children from various relationships.

He married a woman named Elizabeth Mele in July 2023. They remained married until Denny's death in December 2023.

In September 2023 Elizabeth launched GoFundMe to help pay for Denny's mounting medical costs after the singer's prolonged battle with COVID. The description of the GoFundMe explained that Denny did not have medical insurance.