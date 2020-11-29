Dennis Day net worth: Dennis Day was an American singer and personality who had a net worth equal to $5 million at the time of his death in 1988, after adjusting for inflation. He was best known for being a popular Irish tenor.

Dennis Day was born in New York City, New York in May 1916 and passed away in in June 1988. He frequently appeared on the television series The Jack Benny Program from 1951 to 1965. Day received two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960 for Television and Radio. He first appeared on Jack Benny's radio show in 1939. He was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. After returning he starred on his own TV series on NBC titled A Day in the Life of Dennis Day from 1946 to 1951. He later starred on The Dennis Day Show. Day appeared in films including Bucky Benny Rides Again, Sleepy Lagoon, Music in Manhattan, Golden Girl, The Girl Next Door, and more. Dennis Day passed away on June 22, 1988 at 72 years old.