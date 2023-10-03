Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Nov 9, 1984 (38 years old) Place of Birth: Sydney Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Singer, Actor, Singer-songwriter, Musician, Pianist Nationality: Australia 💰 Compare Delta Goodrem's Net Worth

What is Delta Goodrem's Net Worth?

Delta Goodrem is an Australian singer-songwriter, musician, actress, and television personality who has a net worth of $16 million. Delta Goodrem launched her music career with her 2003 debut studio album "Innocent Eyes," the second-best-selling Australian album in history. Since then, she has had further success with such albums as "Mistaken Identity," "Child of the Universe," "Wings of the Wild," and "Bridge over Troubled Dreams." On television, Goodrem starred on the Australian soap opera "Neighbours" and served as a coach on the Australian version of the reality singing competition show "The Voice."

Early Life and Education

Delta Goodrem was born on November 9, 1984 in Sydney, Australia to Lea and Denis. She has a younger brother named Trent. Goodrem got involved in the entertainment industry early in life; when she was seven, she appeared in an American ad for a toy company, and after that appeared in ads for such companies as Nesquik and Optus. She also took up singing, dancing, and playing the piano. Goodrem was educated at the Hills Grammar School.

Music Career Breakthroughs

At the age of 13, Goodrem recorded a five-song demo CD that made its way to talent manager Glenn Wheatley. Impressed, Wheatley signed the budding musician to an artist development deal with Empire Records. A couple years later, Goodrem signed a recording contract with Sony Music. She had her first major career success as a musician with the piano-based ballad "Born to Try," which made it to number one on the ARIA Singles Chart in late 2002. Goodrem had another number-one single early the next year with "Lost Without You." Both songs were subsequently featured on Goodrem's debut studio album, "Innocent Eyes," which came out in March of 2003. A smash hit, the album debuted atop the ARIA Albums Chart, and spent 29 total weeks in that position. Supported by three more number-one singles – "Not Me, Not I," "Predictable," and the title track – "Innocent Eyes" became the second-best-selling Australian album of all time.

Further Albums and Singles

Having been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2003, Goodrem put her career on hold to undergo treatment. After announcing that she was in remission later in the year, she started work on her second studio album, "Mistaken Identity." Released in late 2004 and supported by the number-one single "Out of the Blue," the album debuted atop the ARIA Albums Chart. Goodrem had her third-straight number-one album with "Delta," which came out in 2007, and her eighth number-one single with "In This Life." Further singles from the album were "Believe Again," "You Will Only Break My Heart," and "I Can't Break it to My Heart." Goodrem released her fourth studio album, "Child of the Universe," in 2012; it was supported by the singles "Sitting on Top of the World," "Dancing with a Broken Heart," and "Wish You Were Here." At the end of the year, Goodrem released a Christmas EP entitled "Christmas."

Goodrem made it back to the top of the ARIA Albums Chart with her fifth studio album, 2016's "Wings of the Wild." Its singles included "Wings" and "Dear Life." In late 2020, without announcement, Goodrem dropped her sixth studio album, "Only Santa Knows." Her seventh studio album, "Bridge over Troubled Dreams," came out in the spring of the following year. Goodrem's fifth number-one album in Australia, "Bridge over Troubled Dreams" was supported by the singles "Keep Climbing," "Paralyzed," "Solid Gold," "Billionaire," and "All of My Friends." Additionally, the album was accompanied by an autobiographical photo book of the same name. Later, in the summer of 2023, Goodrem released the single "Back to Your Heart" on her own record imprint ATLED Records.

Television Appearances

Goodrem began appearing on Australian television as a child, with guest roles on "Hey Dad..!," "A Country Practice," and "Police Rescue" in the first half of the 1990s. She landed her first major role in 2002, starring as Nina Tucker on the long-running soap opera "Neighbours." Goodrem remained on the show until 2005, and later returned in 2015 for the show's 30th anniversary. She would go on to make a cameo appearance in the series finale of "Neighbours" in 2022. Elsewhere on television, Goodrem served as a coach on the Australian version of the reality singing competition series "The Voice," which she joined in 2012. She sat on the judging panel with Keith Urban, Joel Madden, and Seal. Goodrem returned to "The Voice" in 2013, with Ricky Martin replacing Urban. In 2014, she opted not to return to "The Voice" in order to be a coach on the new Australian version of "The Voice Kids" instead. Goodrem subsequently returned to "The Voice" in 2015, and remained on the show until 2020.

Among her other television appearances, Goodrem had a three-episode guest role on the Australian dramedy series "House Husbands" in 2017. The year after that, she portrayed singer and actress Olivia Newton-John in the miniseries "Olivia: Hopelessly Devoted to You," for which she also did the soundtrack, an album of covers entitled "I Honestly Love You." In 2020, Goodrem hosted the ARIA Music Awards and the Christmas special "Christmas with Delta," the latter of which she continued hosting through 2022. Also in 2022, Goodrem co-hosted and performed on "Australia Day Live."

Film Appearances

In 2005, Goodrem starred as the titular character in the Australian comedy film "Hating Alison Ashley," based on the novel by Robin Klein. She starred opposite Saskia Burmeister, who played her school rival Erica Yurken. Goodrem's other notable film credits include the 2023 Netflix romcom "Love is in the Air," in which she stars as a seaplane pilot who falls in love with a man intent on ruining her business.

Charity

Goodrem is heavily involved in charity. She has served as an ambassador for such groups as Starlight Children's Foundation, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Sony Foundation Australia. As a cancer survivor, Goodrem launched a website in 2005 aimed at supporting teenagers with cancer. She later became an ambassador for the Kinghorn Cancer Centre, Sydney. In 2020, Goodrem established the Delta Goodrem Foundation in partnership with the Kinghorn Cancer Centre and St. Vincent's Hospital. She has also raised money for various other causes, including relief for the Australia bushfire crisis and COVID-19.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Goodrem has been in relationships with a number of celebrities over the years, including her "Neighbours" cast mate Blair McDonough, tennis player Mark Philippoussis, and singers Brian McFadden and Nick Jonas. In late 2017, she began dating musician Matthew Copley.

In 2011 Delta paid $900,000 for a 5,000 square foot home in Los Angeles. She listed her home for sale in 2016 for $3.7 million and ultimately accepted $3.4 million a few months later.