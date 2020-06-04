Deborah Allen net worth: Deborah Allen is an American country music singer, songwriter, author, and actress who has a net worth of $5 million. She is perhaps best known for her single "Baby I Lied".

Deborah Allen was born in Memphis, Tennessee in September 1953. She released her debut studio album Trouble in Paradise in 1980. Her album Let Me Be the First in 1984 reached #52 on the US Country chart and her album Delta Dreamland in 1993 reached #55 on the same chart. Allen also released the albums Telepathy in 1987, All That I Am in 1994, The Best of Deborah Allen in 2000, Hands On in 2000, Deb in the Raw in 2000, Memphis Princess in 2006, Hear Me Now in 2011, and Rockin' Little Christmas in 2013. Her EP Cheat the Night was released in 1983 and reached #10 on the US Country chart. Deborah Allen's single "Baby I Lied" reached #4 on the US Country chart. Her single "I've Been Wrong Before" reached #1 on the Canadian Country chart and #2 on the US Country chart.