What is Daya's net worth?

Daya is an American singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Daya was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in October 1998. Her styles include pop, synthpop, and electronic music. Daya learned to play the piano at three years old and started playing jazz piano at 11. She also learned the guitar, saxophone, flute, and ukulele. Her self-titled debut studio album was released in 2015 and reached #67 in the United States, #36 in Denmark, and #33 in Sweden. Daya's single "Hide Away" reached #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also reached #6 in Australia and the Top 25 in Canada, New Zealand, and Switzerland. She was featured on the single "Don't Let Me Down" by The Chainsmokers which reached #3 in the US and Australia, and the Top 5 in Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Sweden, and the UK.

Early Life

Daya was born on October 24, 1998 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and given the name Grace Martine Tandon. She grew up in the suburb of Mt. Lebanon and is of Indian descent, as her paternal grandfather is an Indian American who migrated from Punjab, India. She grew up with her four siblings – Lou, Mariana, Celia, and Avery. She attended St. Bernard School and then attended Mt. Lebanon High School from where she graduated. She had begun to learn piano at the age of three and started jazz piano at the age of eleven. She also had learned to play the guitar, ukulele, saxophone, and flute. During summers, she studied songwriting at Interlochen Arts Camp.

When Daya was 11, she enrolled as a student at the Accelerando Music Conservatory in Pittsburgh. While there, she met songwriter and producer Gino Barletta. Barletta later founded the music camp Inside Access and invited Daya to attend. There, she began to work on original material.

Career

Daya adopted the stage name Daya when she began pursuing her career in music. It is a Sanskrit word for compassion. After attending Inside Access camp, Daya began recording sessions at Paramount Recording Studios. During one of these sessions, her debut single "Hide Away" was written and recorded. Daya was a junior in high school at the time. The song was sent to Steve Zap of Z Entertainment who liked the song and became interested in helping Daya develop her career. He formed an independent label with Gino Barletta called Artbeatz.

In April of 2015, Daya released her song "Hide Away," which was well-received online and by critics. She made her television debut a couple months later when she performed the song on "Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda." In September of that year, she released her self-titled six track EP called "Daya" digitally. It debuted at number 161 on the Billboard 200 and "Hide Away" jumped to the 40th spot on the Billboard Pop Songs charts. She released the physical version of her debut EP through Target a month later.

In 2016, she toured with the pop-rap duo Jack & Jack around the United States as the opening act. She was also featured on the song "Don't Let Me Down" by The Chainsmokers which peaked at number three on the Hot 100. The song later won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording at the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017. She also released the second single from her EP, "Sit Still, Look Pretty," which debuted at number 100 before peaking at number 28. She was invited to perform at the 2016 White House Easter Egg Roll where she met President Barack Obama and First Lady Michele Obama.

In 2017, Daya worked on the song "Feel Good" with Gryffin and Illenium. In October of that year, she released a new single called "New' through Interscope Records. The next year, she was featured on the RL Grime's song "I Wanna Know. She then released another single, "Safe," In June of 2018. A month later, she released a music video for the song.

In 2019, Daya released five singles – "Insomnia," "Left Me Yet," "Forward Motion," "Keeping it in the Dark," and "Wanted." In October of 2020, she released "First Time" which later appeared on her EP entitled "Differences."

Personal Life

Daya came out as publicly bisexual in October of 2018 for National Coming Out Day. In April of 2021, she confirmed via Instagram that she was in a relationship with girlfriend Clyde Munroe. The two had been together for three years and she released the single "Bad Girl," which was about Munroe.