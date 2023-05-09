What is Davido's net worth?

Davido is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $10 million. Davido was born in Atlanta, Georgia in November 1992. He moved to Lagos at a young age and eventually released his debut studio album Omo Bab Olowo in 2012. Davido released the EP Son of Mercy in 2016. His single "Dami Duro" was a hit in Nigeria. Davido and his older brother Adewale Adeleke own the record label HKN Music. Davido has produced songs for many artists including Naeto C, Tiwa Savage, and Skales. He signed an endorsement deal with MTN Nigeria and joined up with Guinness Nigeria in 2013 for the Guinness World of More concert. In 2016 he signed a deal with Sony Music and he later started his own label Davido Music Worldwide. In 2016 he signed with RCA Records. In 2018 Davido signed an endorsement deal with smartphone maker Infinix.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Nov 21, 1992 (30 years old) Place of Birth: Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Gender: Male Profession: Singer, Songwriter, Record producer 💰 Compare Davido's Net Worth

Early Life

David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to a Nigerian family and moved to Lagos at a young age. He developed an interest in music during his time at the British International School in Lagos. Despite his family's initial resistance, Davido's passion for music persisted, and he eventually enrolled in the music department at Oakwood University in Alabama, United States. His studies were, however, interrupted as he dropped out and started producing beats and vocals at home.

Breakthrough: "Dami Duro" and "Omo Baba Olowo"

Davido burst onto the Nigerian music scene in 2011 with his hit single "Dami Duro." The song, which became a massive success in Nigeria, introduced Davido's signature blend of Afrobeats and pop to a broader audience. In 2012, he released his debut studio album "Omo Baba Olowo," which further established him as one of Nigeria's top musical talents.

International Success and HKN Music

Capitalizing on his early success, Davido co-founded HKN Music with his brother Adewale Adeleke. Under this label, he released several successful singles, including "Gobe," "One of a Kind," and "Skelewu," which further increased his popularity.

"A Good Time" and Global Recognition

Davido's international breakthrough came with his 2019 album, "A Good Time." The album featured hit singles like "Fall" and "If," which topped charts globally and established Davido as a leading figure in the Afrobeats scene. The success of "A Good Time" earned him a performance at the 2020 NPR's Tiny Desk concert, further solidifying his international presence.

Philanthropy and Activism

Beyond his musical endeavors, Davido is also known for his philanthropic efforts and activism. He has donated and raised funds for numerous causes, including education, health, and disaster relief. In 2020, he played a significant role in the #EndSARS protests, using his platform to advocate for police reform in Nigeria.