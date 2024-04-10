What is David McCormack's Net Worth?

David McCormack is an Australian musician and singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. David McCormack first became known as the frontman of the indie rock band Custard. With the group, he has recorded such albums as "We Have the Technology" (1997), "Loverama" (1999), and "Respect All Lifeforms" (2020). Beyond music, McCormack voices the character Bandit Heeler in the incredibly popular children's animated television series "Bluey."

Early Life and Education

David McCormack was born on October 25, 1968 in Brisbane, Australia and grew up in the suburb of Kenmore. He was educated at Ipswich Grammar School.

First Bands

McCormack began his music career in 1986 as a vocalist and guitarist in the band Who's Gerald?, which also consisted of Paul Medew, Glen Donald, and Cathy Atthow. The group released a cassette in 1986 and a single called "Wrestle Wrestle" in 1988. In the latter year, McCormack, Medew, and Atthow formed a short-lived group with Scott Younger called Automatic Graphic.

Custard

In 1989, McCormack and his bandmate Medew formed the band Custard Gun with Shane Brunn and James Straker. After Straker left in early 1990, the group was renamed Custard; Straker was subsequently replaced by Matthew Strong. Custard went on to release its debut studio album, "Buttercup/Bedford," in 1992. That was followed in 1994 by "Wahooti Fandango." Custard's third studio album, "Wisenheimer," came out in 1995; it spawned the successful single "Apartment." In 1997, the group had its first ARIA Gold-certified album with "We Have the Technology," which reached number 36 on the ARIA Charts. Custard followed that in 1999 with another, even more successful Gold-certified album, "Loverama," which peaked at number 19 on the ARIA Charts. The album spawned the band's biggest hit single, "Girls Like That (Don't Go For Guys Like Us)." At the end of 1999, Custard took a hiatus before eventually disbanding.

After a decade apart, Custard came back together in late 2009 to celebrate the 150th birthday of Queensland. The group continued performing over the subsequent years, including at the Meredith Music Festival and the Brisbane Festival. In late 2015, Custard released its first album of new material since 1999: "Come Back, All is Forgiven." The album reached number 71 on the ARIA Charts. Two years later, Custard released its seventh studio album, "The Common Touch." That was followed by the group's first live album, "The Band (Live in the Basement)." Custard's next studio album, "Respect All Lifeforms," came out in 2020; it peaked at number 33 on the ARIA Charts.

Other Bands

During the 1990s, McCormack moonlighted in a number of other bands, including COW, Miami, and Frank 'n' Stein. After Custard disbanded at the end of the decade, he formed the Titanics with his then-wife Emma Tom and his Custard bandmate Glenn Thompson, as well as filmmaker Tina Havelock Stevens. The Titanics released two albums in 2000, "Size Isn't Everything" and "Love is the Devil," before disbanding.

Solo Career

In 2001, McCormack embarked on a solo recording career with his electronic album "The Matterhorn." The following year, he released the album "Candy" with his backing band the Polaroids. McCormack released another album with the Polaroids, "The Truth About Love," in 2004. After a bit of a break, he released the solo album "Little Murders" in 2009.

McCormack has also done many scores for films and television series. He has composed music for such films as "Garage Days" (2002), "West" (2007), and "The Tall Man" (2011), and for such Australian television series as "Rake," "Redfern Now," "House Husbands," and "Wild Boys."

Bluey

McCormack ventured into voice acting in 2018 when he began voicing Bandit Heeler, the father of the titular character, in Joe Brumm's animated television series "Bluey." Later, in 2023, he voiced the character Orbo in the adult animated television series "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake," based on the Cartoon Network series "Adventure Time."

Personal Life

McCormack is married to his wife Lucy.