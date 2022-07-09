David Archuleta Net Worth:

What is David Archuleta's Net Worth?

David Archuleta is an American singer-songwriter and actor who has a net worth of $1.5 million. David Archuleta rose to fame as a contestant on the television competition series "Star Search" and "American Idol," on the latter of which he came in second place. In 2008, he had his professional breakthrough with his self-titled debut album, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and featured the hit single "Crush." In addition to releasing a number of further albums since then, Archuleta briefly served in Chile as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Early Life

David Archuleta was born on December 28, 1990 in Miami, Florida to jazz musician Jeff and salsa singer and dancer Guadalupe, who hails from Honduras. He has four siblings, and is of Spanish, German, Irish, and Danish ancestry through his father. When he was six, Archuleta moved with his family to Sandy, Utah. He first participated in a talent competition at the age of ten, when he competed in the Utah Talent Competition. Singing Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," Archuleta won the children's division. As a teen, he went to Murray High School. Later, Archuleta attended Barbizon Modeling and Acting School in Salt Lake City.

Star Search

Archuleta became recognized nationally when he competed on the television talent show "Star Search" in 2003. That year, he was named the Junior Vocal Champion, with Tiffany Evans taking the title of Junior Grand Champion. Following his time on "Star Search," Archuleta began songwriting and arranging music.

American Idol

In 2007, Archuleta competed on the seventh season of "American Idol." At the tryouts in San Diego, he earned his ticket to Hollywood with a rendition of John Mayer's "Waiting on the World to Change." Archuleta ended up making it to the top two; in the finale, he sang "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," "Imagine," and "In This Moment." Ultimately, he finished as runner-up to winner David Cook. Archuleta later returned to the "American Idol" stage during seasons eight, nine, and fifteen to perform live.

Albums

After signing with Jive Records in 2008, Archuleta released his self-titled debut studio album. Supported by the hit single "Crush," which debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, the album was eventually certified Gold by the RIAA. In 2009, Archuleta released his second album, "Christmas from the Heart." This was followed by "The Other Side of Down." Next, in 2012, Archuleta released the album "Forevermore"; comprised of covers of classic Filipino tunes, it came out exclusively in the Philippines. Archuleta then released the cover album "Begin" in the United States and elsewhere.

In 2017, Archuleta put out his sixth studio album, "Postcards in the Sky," which was his first album of entirely original material since 2010. His next album, "Winter in the Air," came out in 2018. This was followed by "Therapy Sessions" in 2020.

Other Media Appearances

Archuleta has made numerous media appearances since his time on "American Idol." In 2009, he appeared as himself in episodes of the teen television sitcoms "iCarly" and "Hannah Montana." After performing in the Philippines and becoming something of a star in that country, Archuleta landed a lead role on the Filipino miniseries "Nandito Ako" in 2012.

Among his other appearances, Archuleta performed live at the 30th anniversary of the annual A Capitol Fourth concert, which aired on PBS. He also performed at the Tejano Music Awards and at the annual Christmas concert of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

LDS Missionary

In 2012, Archuleta took a brief hiatus from music to become a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He carried out his mission for two years in Chile, and returned home to Utah in 2014.

Books

As an author, Archuleta penned a memoir entitled "Chords of Strength: A Memoir of Soul, Song, and the Power of Perseverance." Published in 2010, the book covers Archuleta's bout with partial vocal paralysis. Later, in 2021, Archuleta released a children's book called "My Little Prayer."

Philanthropy

Archuleta has been involved in a number of philanthropic endeavors. Among them, he has worked with the groups Do Something and ChildFund International to help youth in need. Archuleta has also partnered with such organizations as Invisible Children, Rising Star Outreach, and Direct Relief.

Personal Life

In 2014, Archuleta came out as gay to his family. Later, in 2021, he publicly announced that although he considered himself a member of the LGBTQ community, he wasn't quite sure about his sexuality. Archuleta lives in Nashville, Tennessee.