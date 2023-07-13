Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Feb 3, 1947 (76 years old) Place of Birth: Fortis Green Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.79 m) Profession: Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Guitarist, Record producer, Audio Engineer Nationality: England 💰 Compare Dave Davies' Net Worth

What is Dave Davies' net worth?

Dave Davies is an English rock musician who has a net worth of $6 million. Dave Davies is known for his decades-long career in rock, notably as a founder of the band The Kinks, with his brother Ray Davies.

The Kinks achieved significant success thanks to well-known hits such as "You Really Got Me," "All Day and All of the Night," "Waterloo Sunset," and "Lola." Their influence in shaping the rock genre was significant and enduring. Although the exact number of albums sold is difficult to ascertain, to date they have reportedly sold over 50 million records worldwide. Their catalog includes more than 20 studio albums. In 1990, The Kinks were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Early Life & The Kinks

Dave Davies was born on June 21, 1944 in Fortis Green, London, England.

Growing up in a musically inclined family, Davies developed an interest in music from an early age. He formed The Kinks in 1963 with his older brother Ray Davies, Pete Quaife, and Mick Avory. The band quickly gained a following in the local scene before signing a record deal and launching onto the international stage.

The Kinks achieved their first big success in 1964 with "You Really Got Me," a song featuring Davies' iconic distorted guitar riff, which many credit as a cornerstone of hard rock and heavy metal. The band went on to release a string of successful albums and singles throughout the 1960s and 1970s, including "All Day and All of the Night," "Waterloo Sunset," and "Lola." Despite frequent lineup changes and occasional tensions among the band members, particularly between the Davies brothers, The Kinks remained an active force in rock music until disbanding in 1996.

Solo Career

In addition to his work with The Kinks, Davies launched a solo career in the late 1970s. His debut solo album, "AFL1-3603," released in 1980, demonstrated a more introspective and personal side of Davies's songwriting. Despite various challenges, including health issues, Davies continued to produce solo work, developing a devoted fan base and earning critical acclaim.

Personal Life

Davies and his wife Lisbeth were married from 1967 to 1990. They had four sons. He has three other children from a relationship with Nancy Evans.

Davies's life offstage has seen its share of struggles. He faced health problems, including a stroke in 2004, which temporarily affected his ability to speak and play music.