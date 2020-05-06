Danielle Cohn Net Worth

How much is Danielle Cohn Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesSingers
Danielle Cohn Net Worth:
$2 Million

Danielle Cohn net worth: Danielle Cohn is an American social media personality and singer who has a net worth of XYZ. She is best known for her popularity on TikTok.

Danielle Cohn was born in Florida. Her age is a mystery because her father has disputed what she said, but she was mostly likely born between 2004 and 2006.  Cohn started off on the app musical.ly before it became TikTok. She became one of the first TikTok stars to gain more than 10 million followers. Cohn is also popular on YouTube with more than one million subscribers and on Instagram with about five million followers. She has collaborated with social media stars including Connor Finnerty, Desiree Montoya, and Lauren Godwin. Danielle Cohn has worked with Target and Fashion Nova. She was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Muser in 2017 and for an iHeartRadio Music Social Star Award. Danielle has dated Ethan Fair. Her songs include "Marilyn Monroe", "Before Love Existed", and "Secreto".

Danielle Cohn Net Worth

Net Worth:$2 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion