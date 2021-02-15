Daniel Caesar net worth: Daniel Caesar is a Canadian singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. He is best known for his singles "Get You", "Best Part", and "Love Again".

Daniel Caesar was born in Toronto, Canada in April 1995. He plays guitar and his musical styles include R&B, soul, and neo soul. Caesar released his debut studio album Freudian in 2017 and the album reached #6 on the US R&B chart and #7 on the US Independent chart as well as #16 in Canada and #25 on the Billboard 200 chart. Daniel Caesar released the album Case Study 01 in 2019 which reached #3 on the US R&B chart as well as #6 in Canada, #10 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and #17 on the Billboard 200. His singles "Get You" (featuring Kali Uchis), "Best Part" (with H.E.R.), and "Love Again" (with Brandy) all reached #1 on the US Adult R&B chart. In 2019 he won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance.