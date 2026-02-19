Dale Bozzio Net Worth

What is Dale Bozzio's Net Worth?

Dale Bozzio is an American singer who has a net worth of $400 thousand. Dale Bozzio is best known as the co-founder and lead singer of the 1980s rock band Missing Persons, with which she recorded such successful songs as "Destination Unknown" and "Walking in L.A." She also frequently collaborated with Frank Zappa and released albums as a solo artist.

Early Life and Education

Dale Bozzio was born Dale Consalvi on March 2, 1955, in Medford, Massachusetts. When she was 16 years old, she enrolled at Emerson College in Boston to study drama. Bozzio also worked as a Bunny at the Playboy Club and was named Boston Playboy Club Bunny of the Year in 1975. In 1979, she posed nude for Hustler magazine.

Hotel Attack

In 1976, while staying at a Holiday Inn in Los Angeles, Bozzio and her cousin were attacked by a man who entered their room claiming to be associated with the hotel. During the attack, Bozzio screamed from an open window before falling out of it, landing on the cement below and suffering multiple serious injuries. She was left in a coma for two weeks before waking up in Frank Zappa's living room, blind and concussed. Bozzio was then brought to a hospital in Boston and put on life support; she ultimately recovered after more than six months there.

Work with Frank Zappa

Bozzio began working with Frank Zappa in the late 1970s, voicing the role of Mary in his three-part rock opera "Joe's Garage." She subsequently appeared on Zappa's single "I Don't Wanna Get Drafted." In 1984, Bozzio voiced the role of Rhonda on Zappa's album "Thing-Fish," with her real-life husband Terry voicing her character's husband, Harry.

Missing Persons

In 1980, Bozzio formed the rock band Missing Persons with two other collaborators of Frank Zappa, guitarist Warren Cuccurullo and drummer Terry Bozzio. They soon added bassist Patrick O'Hearn and keyboardist Chuck Wild. Missing Persons hit it big in 1982 with their debut studio album, "Spring Session M," which reached number 17 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the successful singles "Destination Unknown," "Words," and "Walking in L.A." The band's second album, "Rhyme & Reason," was a relative commercial disappointment, peaking at number 43 on the Billboard 200 in 1984. Even less successful was "Color in Your Life," released in 1986 as the last Missing Persons studio album featuring the original lineup. Shortly after that, the band broke up. In the early 1990s, Bozzio toured with her own group using the name Missing Persons. With a whole new lineup, the band released the album "Hollywood Lie" in late 2023, the first studio album of all original material by Missing Persons in about 37 years.

Solo Career

Under the mononym Dale, Bozzio released her debut solo album, "Riot in English," in 1988. Its lead single, "Simon Simon," was a moderate hit on the Billboard dance chart. Bozzio didn't release another solo album until 2007, with "New Wave Sessions." In addition to including new versions of Missing Persons' "Destination Unknown" and "Words," it featured covers of such hit 1980s songs as "Der Kommissar" and "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Bozzio's subsequent releases were the album "Make Love Not War" and the EP "Talk Talk," both of which came out in 2010.

Animal Cruelty Incident

In 2009, Bozzio was convicted of animal cruelty after multiple dead and underfed cats were discovered in her home in Ossipee, New Hampshire while she was away touring. Bozzio alleged that the caretaker she had hired to housesit never showed up. Consequently, Bozzio was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 250 hours of community service, ordered to pay a $2,700 euthanization bill, and was barred from having future pets.

Personal Life

Through Frank Zappa, Bozzio met drummer Terry Bozzio in 1976. They married in 1979 and divorced in 1986. From her marriage to Richard McKenzie, Bozzio has two children.