What is Dadju's Net Worth?

Dadju is a Congolese-French singer who has a net worth of $10 million. Dadju began his career in 2012 as one half of the hip hop fusion duo the Shin Sekaï, alongside rapper Abou Tall. Signed to the independent label Wati B, the duo released two mixtapes and an album before separating in 2017. Dadju went on to launch his solo recording career with his 2017 album "Gentleman 2.0."

Early Life

Dadju Alimasi Nsungula was born on May 2, 1991 in Melun, France, located on the southeastern outskirts of Paris. He comes from a musical family, with his father, Djanana Djuna, being a well-known Congolese vocalist who performed with Papa Wemba's band. Meanwhile, Dadju's half-brother Gims is a singer-songwriter, rapper, and producer who was a member of the successful French hip hop group Sexion d'Assaut. His other brothers, Bedjik and Xgangs, are also rappers.

The Shin Sekaï

In 2012, Dadju formed the hip hop fusion duo the Shin Sekaï with rapper Abou Tall. The name of the duo, which means "New World" in Japanese, was taken from a fictional place in the popular manga series "One Piece." Signed to the French independent label Wati B, the Shin Sekaï released its self-titled debut mixtape in 2013. That was followed by another mixtape in 2014. Singles from the mixtapes included "Je reviendrai," "Rêver," and "Du berceau au linceul." In 2016, the Shin Sekaï released its first and only album, "Indéfini," which reached number eight on the French albums chart.

Solo Albums and Singles

Following the breakup of the Shin Sekaï in 2017, Dadju signed to Universal Music Group and released his debut solo album, "Gentleman 2.0." A major commercial hit, the album reached number one on the French albums chart and was eventually certified Diamond by the SNEP. "Gentleman 2.0" spawned a number of hit singles, including "Reine," "Django," and "Christina." Dadju had further hits with his non-album singles "Bob Marley" and "Jaloux," the latter of which became his first number-one song on the SNEP chart. He continued his success in 2019 with the double album "Poison ou Antidote," both parts of which went to number one on the French albums chart. The album launched the hit singles "Compliqué," "Ma vie," and "Mon soleil," the lattermost featuring Brazilian singer Anitta.

In 2020, Dadju had his second number-one song on the SNEP chart with the non-album single "Grand bain," featuring rapper Ninho. Also that year, he released the single "Dieu merci," featuring Tiakola. In 2021, Dadju collaborated with his half-brother Gims and singer-songwriter Slimane on the single "Belle," and collaborated with Kendji Girac on the single "Dans mes bras." Dadju went on to release his album "Cullinan" in 2022; it was his fourth-straight album to make it to number one in France. The following year, he collaborated with Tayc on the singles "Makila: Wablé" and "I Love You." Dadju subsequently collaborated with Tayc on the 2024 album "Héritage," which became his fifth consecutive album to reach number one in France.

Featured Appearances

Dadju has been featured on a myriad of songs by other artists. As part of the Shin Sekaï, he was featured on Gims's "Ça marche," Maska's "Loin des ennuis," and Black M's "Je ne dirai rien" between 2013 and 2014. After the Shin Sekaï split up, Dadju was featured as a solo artist on such songs as "La paix n'a pas de prix," by Alonzo; "Fuego," by Aya Nakamura; "C'est pas bon," by Abou Debeing; and "Tant pis," by Dry.

Dadju had two of his biggest hits in 2018 as a featured artist on Naestro's "Bella ciao," which reached number two on the SNEP chart, and MHD's "Bébé," which reached number six. In 2019, he was featured on Landy's hit song "Muerte" and Ninho's hit song "Jamais." His biggest hit as a featured artist in 2020 was Soolking's song "Meleğim," which made it to number two on the SNEP chart. Dadju has since been featured on songs by Kaaris, Rohff, and Pedro Sampaio, among other artists.

Personal Life

In 2016, Dadju got married. He had a son in 2020.