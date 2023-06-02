Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $200 Million Date of Birth: Oct 18, 1940 - Jun 1, 2023 (82 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Female Profession: Songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Cynthia Weil's Net Worth

What is Cynthia Weil's net worth?

Cynthia Weil was an American songwriter who had a net worth of $200 million at the time of her death in June 2023 at the age of 83. That was a combined net worth with her longtime husband and songwriting partner, Barry Mann.

Cynthia and Barry married in 1961 and would go on to become one of the most important writers during the beginning of rock and roll. Weil and Mann wrote songs for many artists and won Grammy Awards and Academy Award nominations. The couple was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987. A musical revue based on their songs titled "Mann and Weil's They Wrote That?" played in New York in 2004. The couple won the Ahmet Ertegun Award from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011.

Some of the songs Weil and Mann have written include "Don't Know Much" by Aaron Neville & Linda Ronstadt, "Here You Come Again" by Dolly Parton, "Make Your Own Kind of Music" by "Mama" Cass Elliot, "On Broadway" by The Drifters, "Running with the Night" by Lionel Richie, "Shades of Gray" by The Monkees, "We Gotta Get out of This Place" by The Animals, "(You're My) Soul and Inspiration" by The Righteous Brothers, and "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin", also by The Righteous Brothers.

In total, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil's songs have sold over 200 million copies world wide. "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin" would eventually be covered by more than 2,200 different artists around the world and become the most played song in radio history.

Early Life

Born on October 18, 1940, in New York City, Weil showed an early aptitude for writing. She attended Queens College and later Brandeis University, studying literature and acting. Weil began her professional career writing for a theatrical publicity office before landing at Aldon Music, a renowned songwriting and publishing company in the famed Brill Building.

Meeting Barry Mann

At Aldon Music, Weil met Barry Mann, a fellow songwriter. The two quickly formed a creative partnership, composing a string of successful songs that would help define the sound of the 1960s. Their partnership extended beyond the professional, with the couple marrying in 1961.

The Brill Building Era

During the 1960s, Weil and Mann contributed significantly to the sound known as Brill Building Pop. Named for the New York City building that housed many music industry offices and studios, the Brill Building was a hub for the songwriters who crafted hit songs for artists of the day. Weil and Mann were among the era's most successful songwriters, creating chart-topping hits for numerous artists.

Notable Weil/Mann Songs

Weil and Mann's contributions to the pop music canon are significant. Notable songs from their collaboration include:

"Uptown" performed by The Crystals

"My Dad" performed by Paul Petersen

"On Broadway" performed by The Drifters

"I'm Gonna Be Strong," originally performed by Frankie Laine (Went on to be a Top 10 in the US, performed by Gene Pitney, and a Top 30 hit in the UK, performed by Cyndi Lauper)

"Walking in the Rain" performed by The Ronettes

"You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" performed by The Righteous Brothers

"We Gotta Get Out of This Place" performed by The Animals

"Here You Come Again" performed by Dolly Parton

"Kicks" performed by Paul Revere & the Raiders

"Shape of Things to Come" performed by Max Frost and the Troopers

"I Just Can't Help Believing" originally performed by Bobby Vee (Went to the Top 10 in the US performed by B.J. Thomas, and the Top 10 in the UK performed by Elvis Presley)

"Just Once" performed by Quincy Jones and James Ingram

"Never Gonna Let You Go" originally performed by Dionne Warwick (Went to the Top 10 performed by Sergio Mendes)

"Don't Know Much" performed by Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt

"Somewhere Out There" performed by Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram

"I Will Come to You" performed by Hanson.

Later Career and Recognition

While the heyday of the Brill Building sound may have been the 1960s, Weil and Mann's success continued well beyond that decade. They continued to write hits into the 1980s and beyond, showcasing their ability to adapt to changing musical styles and tastes. Recognition for their work includes induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. Weil has also received multiple Grammy nominations, and the pair won the Grammy for Song of the Year in 1987 for "Somewhere Out There."