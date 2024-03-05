Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $5 Million Birthdate: Sep 30, 1961 (62 years old) Birthplace: Garland Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.6 m) Profession: Actor, Singer-songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Crystal Bernard's Net Worth

What Is Crystal Bernard's Net Worth?

Crystal Bernard is an American actress and singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $5 million. Crystal Bernard began her professional on-camera career with a recurring role on the ABC series "Happy Days" (1982–1983), and she is best known for starring as Helen Chappel on NBC's "Wings" (1990–1997). Crystal has more than 30 acting credits to her name, including the films "Young Doctors in Love" (1982), "Slumber Party Massacre II" (1987), and "Jackpot" (2001), the TV movies "Without Her Consent" (1990), "Miracle Child" (1993), "As Good as Dead" (1995), "Dying to Be Perfect: The Ellen Hart Peña Story" (1996), "Single Santa Seeks Mrs. Claus" (2004), and "Grave Misconduct" (2008), and the television series "The Love Boat" (1983; 1985) and "It's a Living" (1985–1989). Bernard has also released the country albums "Girl Next Door" (1996) and "Don't Touch Me There" (1999), and she collaborated with Peter Cetera on the 1995 single "(I Wanna Take) Forever Tonight," which reached #22 on the "Billboard" Adult Contemporary chart.

Early Life

Crystal Bernard was born Crystal Lynn Bernard on September 30, 1961, in Garland, Texas. She is the daughter of Gaylon Fussell and Jerry Wayne Bernard, and she has three sisters, Robyn, Angelique, and Scarlett. Gaylon was a teacher before becoming an artist and sculptor in the '80s, and Jerry was a televangelist who traveled around the country to preach and sing. Crystal began entertaining at an early age, singing gospel music with Robyn, who grew up to become an actress (best known for playing Terry Brock on "General Hospital"). When Bernard was 8 years old, she recorded "The Monkey Song" with Robyn, and it appeared on the 1972 album "Feudin' Fussin' and Frettin'," a recording of a Jerry Falwell-led service at Thomas Road Baptist Church. Crystal took acting classes at Houston's Alley Theatre, and she graduated from Spring High School in 1979. She then studied acting and international relations at Baylor University.

Acting Career

Bernard made her TV debut in a 1982 episode of "Gimme a Break!," and later that year, she began playing K.C. Cunningham on "Happy Days," appearing in 16 episodes. Her first film was 1982's "Young Doctors in Love," which was directed by "Happy Days" creator Garry Marshall. Crystal then guest-starred on "Fantasy Island" (1983), "The Love Boat" (1983; 1985), "The Master" (1984), "My Two Dads" (1989), and "Paradise" (1989), and from 1985 to 1989, she starred as Amy Tompkins on the syndicated sitcom "It's a Living." Bernard appeared in the films "Master Ninja II" (1984), and "Slumber Party Massacre II" (1987) and the TV movie "High School U.S.A." (1983), and from 1990 to 1997, she starred as Helen Chappel / Helen Chappel-Hackett on the NBC series "Wings." The show aired 172 episodes over eight seasons and also starred Tim Daly, Steven Weber, Thomas Haden Church, David Schramm, Rebecca Schull, Tony Shalhoub, Farrah Forke, and Amy Yasbeck. In the '90s, Crystal also appeared in the film "Gideon" (1999) and the TV movies "Without Her Consent" (1990), "When Will I Be Loved?" (1990), "Lady Against the Odds" (1992), "Miracle Child" (1993), "Siringo" (1994), "As Good as Dead" (1995), "Dying to Be Perfect: The Ellen Hart Peña Story" (1996), "The Secret Path" (1999), "A Face to Kill For" (1999), and "To Love, Honor and Betray" (1999). In the years leading up to her 2008 retirement from acting, Bernard appeared in the films "Jackpot" (2001) and "Welcome to Paradise" (2007) and the TV movies "Single Santa Seeks Mrs. Claus" (2004), "Meet the Santas" (2005), and "Grave Misconduct" (2008) and guest-starred on "According to Jim" (2003).

Music Career

Bernard released her first album, "Girl Next Door," in 1996, and it reached #47 on the "Billboard" Top Country Albums chart and #36 on the "Billboard" Heatseekers chart. The album featured the singles "Have We Forgotten What Love Is," "State of Mind," and "You're Gonna Miss a Whole Lotta Love," and "Have We Forgotten What Love Is" and "State of Mind" reached #56 and #70, respectively, on the "Billboard" Hot Country Songs chart. Crystal's follow-up, "Don't Touch Me There," was released in 1999, and the title track peaked at #25 on the "Billboard" Adult Contemporary chart. She previously performed with Peter Cetera on the single "(I Wanna Take) Forever Tonight," which appeared on Cetera's 1995 album "One Clear Voice." The single reached #86 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and #22 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Personal Life

In the early 2000s, Crystal dated TV producer Tony Thomas, who she met while doing charity work for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The pair knew each other for over a decade before they began a romantic relationship. Bernard also dated country music singer Billy Dean and TV writer / producer Michael Shipley. In an interview with "Road and Travel Magazine," Bernard spoke about her friendship with actress/ singer / dancer Ginger Rogers, stating, "I knew Ginger Rogers the last five years of her life; she was my friend. I met her at a Bob Hope dinner. Her assistant came over to me and said, 'Miss Rogers would like to meet you. You're her favorite actress.' And I was her friend from that moment on. I was a huge admirer of hers. There were things I learned from her and other experienced, seasoned actors with careers going through phases. Boy, it told me that ambition means nothing. Passion means everything." Crystal also spoke about her love of race car driving in the interview. She has competed in races such as the Toyota Pro-Celebrity Race, and she has said that racing was the "funnest thing [she] ever did."