What is Colton Dixon's net worth?

Colton Dixon is an American singer-songwriter and musician who has a net worth of $1 million. After finishing 7th on season 11 of American Idol, Colton Dixon has achieved great success in his subsequent music career, releasing five studio albums that have performed very well on the Christian music charts. Dixon has won the GMA Dove Award twice.

Early Life

Michael Colton Dixon was born on October 19, 1991 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to parents Michael and Teresa Dixon. He grew up in a middle-class family with his younger sister Schyler. He took up music at an early age and was a dedicated member of the choir in high school. His initial brush with stardom came in 2008 when he was picked for a role in Hannah Montana: The Movie. He went on to graduate from Middle Tennessee Christian School in 2010.

Dixon is a devout Christian who has never shied away from expressing his faith openly. He has sung at several worship services including Saddleback Church. He and his sister were members of a Christian rock band named Messenger.

American Idol

Colton and Schyler made their debut on the singing show American Idol during the Nashville auditions of the tenth season. Unfortunately, neither of them made it to the Top 24. Despite this, Colton's performance caught the attention of many leading to an invitation to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 3, 2011.

Dixon returned in season 11 but he was only tagging along to support Schyler with zero intention of trying out himself. Fate had other plans for him though as the judges practically dragged him onto the stage to audition as well. He sang David Cook's Permanent so well that both he and Schyler walked away with golden tickets and advanced to the next round.

During the Hollywood rounds Dixon performed Only Hope as his first solo and What About Now as his second solo. He made it through to the Las Vegas round where he participated in a group performance of Dedicated to the One I Love. Schyler was unlucky during this round and was cut from the show yet again bringing her to tears.

For his final judgment solo Dixon sang Coldplay's Fix You and dedicated it to Schyler which won him a spot in the season 11 Top 25 specifically among the 13 male contestants. He then performed Paramore's Decode which helped him advance into the Top 13. In the Top 13 he performed Stevie Wonder's Lately which kept him safe in the competition. He cruised through subsequent rounds singing songs like Broken Heart and Billy Joel's Piano Man.

Dixon continued to show his versatility as a singer by participating in both solo and group performances in the Top 9 and Top 8. Notable group performances included duets with Skylar Laine and a trio with Phillip Phillips and Elise Testone.

Sadly, Dixon's American Idol journey ended on April 19, 2012 during the Top 7 round. He was eliminated after performing Bad Romance and September in a Songs from Now & Then-themed episode. His elimination came as a big surprise to fans because he had never been in the bottom three.

Post- American Idol (2012–2014)

After his elimination Dixon made the rounds on several TV shows. On April 23, 2012 he was a guest on Live with Kelly and Mark performing Lifehouse's Everything. He also performed the same song on Access Hollywood. The next day he was invited on the Today Show.

In April 26, 2012 Dixon found himself back on The Ellen DeGeneres Show singing a rendition of Billy Joel's Piano Man. He was a guests in The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on April 27, 2012. The following day Dixon attended the White House Correspondents Dinner as a special guest of the Christian Broadcasting Network.

During the American Idols LIVE! Tour 2012 Dixon premiered an original song called Never Gone, mentioning that he was aiming for his debut album to feature faith-based music that still appeals to a broader audience. He released the song on iTunes on September 25, 2012. He then dropped his debut single titled You Are on October 19, 2012 and released it on iTunes on October 30, 2012.

On January 29, 2013 he released his first solo album under EMI-CMG/Sparrow Records titled A Messenger. He drew inspiration from popular rock bands such as Paramore, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Lifehouse, Evanescence, Switchfoot, Skillet, and The Fray. The album sold over 22,000 copies in its first week and landed at number 15 on the Billboard 200. It also topped both the U.S. Christian Chart and the U.S. Gospel Chart.

On March 28, 2013 Colton made yet another return to American Idol in the twelfth season and entertained the audience with his new single Love Has Come for Me. In November of the same year he went on the Hits Deep Tour with TobyMac until December. A month later, in the new year, he re-released A Messenger.

Anchor and The Calm Before the Storm (2014–2015)

On August 19, 2014 Dixon released the album Anchor which quickly made waves, hitting 23 on the Billboard 200 and topping the Top Christian Albums chart. It flew off the shelves selling over 28,000 copies in the US. His next release, The Calm Before the Storm, came out on September 11, 2015 reaching 44 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums and 11 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Identity and Canvas (2016–Present)

Dixon continued putting in long shifts at the studio and released Identity on March 24, 2017. It moved 7,000 units, climbed to number 73 on the Billboard 200, and was first on the Top Christian Albums chart. He released his latest album Canvas on April 28, 2023.

Awards

Colton Dixon was nominated for a GMA Dove Award for New Artist of the Year in 2013 for his impact as a new artist in the Christian music industry. Later that year he took home his first Dove Award for the Best Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year category with his debut album A Messenger. Additionally, his song Never Gone from the album was nominated for Best Rock/Contemporary Song of the Year. Two years later Dixon won another Dove award for Best Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year for Anchor.

Personal Life

Dixon and Annie Coggeshall started dating in 2012, got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in 2016. In 2020 they welcomed twin daughters.