Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $11 Million Date of Birth: May 28, 1985 (38 years old) Place of Birth: Malibu Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.74 m) Profession: Singer, Pianist, Singer-songwriter, Guitarist, Artist, Songwriter, Musician, Music artist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Colbie Caillat's Net Worth

What Is Colbie Caillat's Net Worth?

Colbie Caillat is an American singer-songwriter and musician who has a net worth of $11 million. Colbie Caillat has won two Grammys, and she has released the albums "Coco" (2007), "Breakthrough" (2009), "All of You"(2011), "Christmas in the Sand" (2012), "Gypsy Heart" (2014), and "The Malibu Sessions" (2016). "Coco" was certified 2× Platinum in the U.S, and it reached #5 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. Colbie is known for singles such as "Bubbly," "Fallin' for You," "Lucky" (with Jason Mraz), "Brighter Than the Sun," and "Try," and she co-wrote and performed the Grammy-nominated song "Breathe" with Taylor Swift. Caillat has also performed on tracks by Schiller ("You"), Justin Young ("Puzzle Pieces"), and Trace Adkins ("Watch the World End"). In 2011, she portrayed singer Lesley Gore in an episode of the NBC series "The Playboy Club," and she served as a guest mentor on the reality TV singing competition "Majors & Minors."

Early Life

Colbie Caillat was born Colbie Marie Caillat on May 28, 1985, in Malibu, California. Her father is record producer Ken Caillat, who won a Grammy for his work on the 1977 Fleetwood Mac album "Rumours." Ken co-produced Colbie's first four albums, and he encouraged her to begin writing songs at an early age. Caillat's parents nicknamed her "Coco" as an infant, and they raised her in Newbury Park, California. During her childhood, Colbie took piano lessons, but after seeing Lauryn Hill in the 1993 film "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit," she was inspired to become a singer. She started taking voice lessons, and when she was in sixth grade, she made her onstage debut in a school talent show. Producer Mikal Blue later hired Caillat to perform on techno songs that were played at fashion shows. She learned how to play acoustic guitar when she was 19 years old, and Blue helped Colbie record the first song she wrote. Caillat auditioned for the Fox singing competition "American Idol," but she didn't make it past the pre-audition stage. The second time she auditioned for the show, she sang her own song, "Bubbly," and though she was rejected that time as well, she told "USA Today" in 2010, "I wasn't ready for it yet. I was glad, when I auditioned, that they said no." Colbie had a very popular MySpace profile, which led to her becoming the top unsigned singer in her genre four months in a row.

Career

Caillat released her debut album, "Coco," on Universal Republic in July 2007, and it reached #5 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #1 on the "Billboard" Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums chart. The album was certified 2× Platinum in the U.S. and Gold in Australia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, and Switzerland. The single "Bubbly" reached #5 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and #1 on the "Billboard" Adult Alternative Songs, Adult Contemporary, and Adult Top 40 charts, and it also topped the charts in Australia, Brazil, Canada, and the Czech Republic. "Bubbly" was certified 6× Platinum in Australia, Platinum in the U.S. and Denmark, and Gold in Belgium, Brazil, Germany, New Zealand, and the U.K. "Coco" also included the single "Realize," which went Platinum in the U.S. and reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" Adult Contemporary, Adult Top 40, and Mainstream Top 40 charts. In November 2007, Colbie released a Christmas song, "Mistletoe," and it reached #75 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and was the year's most downloaded holiday song. In July 2008, Caillat released the single "Somethin' Special (Beijing Olympic Mix)" to show support for American athletes competing in the Summer Olympics, and it was featured on the "AT&T Team USA Soundtrack." That year Colbie collaborated with Taylor Swift on the song "Breathe," which reached #87 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and went Gold in the U.S.

In January 2009, Caillat released the single "Lucky," a duet with Jason Mraz that won a Grammy and was certified Gold in three countries. Colbie's second album, 2009's "Breakthrough," reached #1 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and Top Rock Albums chart. The Gold album featured the singles "Fallin' for You" and "I Never Told You," which were top 10 hits on the "Billboard" Adult Contemporary chart. Caillat released her third album, "All of You," in 2011, and it reached the top 10 on the charts in the U.S., Canada, and Switzerland as well as the South Korean International Albums chart. The singles "I Do" and "Brighter Than the Sun" were certified Gold and Platinum in the U.S., respectively, and reached the top 10 on the Billboard" Adult Contemporary chart. Next, Colbie released the 2012 album "Christmas in the Sand" and collaborated with Gavin DeGraw on the song "We Both Know" for the 2013 "Safe Haven" soundtrack, which earned them a Grammy nomination. Caillat's 2014 album "Gypsy Heart" included the single "Try," which reached #4 on the "Billboard" Adult Contemporary chart and #6 on the "Billboard" Adult Top 40 chart and was certified Platinum in the U.S. and Sweden. In 2016, she launched the independent record label PlummyLou Records and released the album "The Malibu Sessions." In 2018, Colbie formed the country pop band Gone West, and the group made its debut at the Grand Ole Opry in October 2018. The band released one album, 2020's "Canyons," and split up the following month. In April 2023, Caillat released "Worth It," the first single from her forthcoming solo country album "Along the Way."

Personal Life

Colbie began a relationship with fellow singer Justin Young in 2009. They became engaged in May 2015, but they announced that they were no longer together in April 2020. The couple formed the band Gone West together in 2018.

Caillat, Regina Hall, Jessica Capshaw, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Kara DioGuardi posed nude for "Allure" magazine's May 2010 issue for an article titled "The Naked Truth: 5 Celebrities Bare It All For 'Allure.'" Colbie said of the photo shoot, "I worried that it might make [my younger fans] think I was changing somehow. I hope they think to themselves, 'Yeah, she's showing a woman's body, and it's beautiful.'" Caillat has supported numerous charitable organizations, such as MusiCares, the Humane Society of the United States, Wish Upon A Hero, and Farm Sanctuary.

Awards and Nominations

Caillat has earned five Grammy nominations, winning Album of the Year for her involvement with Taylor Swift's "Fearless" and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Lucky" (shared with Jason Mraz) in 2010. That year she also received nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Breakthrough" and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Breathe" (shared with Swift), and in 2014, she earned a nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media for "We Both Know" (shared with Gavin DeGraw) from "Safe Haven." Colbie was named Rising Star at the 2008 "Billboard" Music Awards, and she has won BMI Pop Awards for Songwriter of the Year (2009), Song of the Year for "Bubbly" (2009), and Award-Winning Song for "Try" (2016). Caillat and Mraz received a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite Music Collaboration for " Lucky" in 2010, and Colbie earned an MTV Video Music Award nomination for Best Video with a Message for "Try" in 2015. She has also received Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice Breakthrough Artist (2008), Choice Music – Love Song for "Bubbly" (2008), and Choice Music: Hook Up for "Lucky" (2009).

Real Estate

In August 2014, Caillat sold her home in the Westlake Village area of Los Angeles for $1.6 million. The following month, she paid $6.1 million for an 8,400 square foot home in Hidden Hills. She put the six-bedroom home on the market for $6.4 million less than a year after buying it. She ultimately accepted $6.2 million in April 2015.