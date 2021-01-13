Cody Johnson net worth: Cody Johnson is an American country music singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for his single "On My Way to You".

Cody Johnson was born in Sebastopol, Texas in May 1987. He plays the guitar and drums. He released his first six albums on his record label CoJo. Cody Johnson released his debut studio album Black and White Label in 2006 and the albums Live and Rocking in 2007, Six Strings One Dream in 2009, and A Different Day in 2011. His album Cowboy Like Me was released in 2014 and reached #7 on the US Country and US Indie charts. Johnson's album Gotta Be Me was released in 2016 and reached #2 on the US Country chart and #11 on the Billboard 200 chart. His album Ain't Nothin' to It was released in 2019 and reached #1 on the US Country chart and #9 on the Billboard 200 chart. His single "On My Way to You" reached #11 on the US Country Airplay chart.