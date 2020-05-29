Coco Quinn net worth: Coco Quinn is an American dancer who has a net worth of $400 thousand. She is best known for starring on the television series Mani.

Coco Quinn was born in California in June 2008. She and her sisters trained at Dance Precisions and she has been a member of the team Molly's Monsters. Quinn began starring on the web series Mani in 2018. She started rhythmic gymnastics at two years old. Coco Quinn placed first overall in petite diamond line at the Showbiz Talent Competition. Her sisters Rihanna and Kaylee Quinn are dancers as well. Quinn has more than one million followers on Instagram.