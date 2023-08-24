Claudine Longet Net Worth

What is Claudine Longet's net worth?

Claudine Longet is a French singer, dancer and actress who has a net worth of $100 million. As an artist, Claudine Longet is best known for her string of successful pop singles in the 1960s, her appearances in a variety of television shows and movies. Her soft voice and ethereal presence made her a distinctive figure in the entertainment industry. She is also known for being married to singer Andy Williams from 1961 to 1975.

Unfortunately, in 1976 Claudine's career took a turn after a highly publicized legal case in which she was involved in the death of her boyfriend, Olympic skier Vladimir "Spider" Sabich. The trial and subsequent media attention led to a significant decline in her professional activities.

Early Life

Claudine Longet was born in Paris, France on January 29, 1942. She grew up in a modest home and always had a penchant for the arts. At a young age, she took dance classes and demonstrated a natural aptitude for performance. This early interest in the arts led her to pursue opportunities in entertainment, initially as a dancer. Her beauty and talent were apparent, and it wasn't long before she started garnering attention from key figures in the entertainment industry.

Career

Longet first came into the public eye as a dancer. However, her transition to singing proved to be a turning point in her career. With a soft, unique voice that blended pop and easy-listening, she became a popular fixture in the American music scene of the 1960s. She released a series of albums and singles, some of which charted impressively. In addition to her singing career, Longet also ventured into acting. She guest-starred on several popular TV shows of the time, including "Hogan's Heroes," "Run for Your Life," and "The Name of the Game." She also appeared in a few films, such as "The Party," enhancing her status as a multi-talented artist.

Andy Williams Marriage

Longet's life took another significant turn when she met singer Andy Williams. Thy met in Las Vegas in 1960 when he pulled over to assist while she was experiencing car trouble. At the time he was 32 and she was 18. The two became enamored with each other and eventually married. Williams was already an established figure in the entertainment world, and their marriage was widely covered in the media. Claudine often performed on Williams' TV shows and specials, and the marriage seemed to boost her career prospects. However, over time, the couple grew apart and eventually divorced in 1975 after having three children. The divorce was amicable, and the two remained friends, often seen supporting each other publicly.

Death of Spider Sabich/Arrest and Trial

After her divorce from Williams, Longet started a relationship with Olympic skier Spider Sabich. The relationship took a tragic turn on March 21, 1976, when Sabich was fatally shot in his home in Aspen, Colorado. Longet was arrested and charged with reckless manslaughter. The ensuing trial received extensive media coverage, painting her in a controversial light. While she maintained that the shooting was accidental, the prosecution argued otherwise. The trial was a sensation, partly because of the celebrity status of both Longet and Williams, who stood by her throughout the proceedings.

After a closely-watched trial, Longet was found guilty of negligent homicide but received a relatively lenient sentence: 30 days in jail, which she was allowed to serve on weekends, along with fines and probation. The trial had a devastating impact on her career, and she became a recluse, shying away from public life and the entertainment industry.

Later Life and Aspen Estate

Claudine moved to Aspen in the early 1970s following her breakup with Andy Williams. Outside of the homicide trial and aftermath, she has lived a fairly quiet and almost reclusive life.

At her trial she was represented by a local defense attorney named Ron Austin. Ron was married at the time of the trial and after the verdict. And yet, after the verdict, Ron and Claudine were seen vacationing together. Austin eventually divorced. In June 1985, Claudine and Ron Austin married. They are still together today.

For several decades Claudine has owned a 5.4-acre property in Aspen. She listed this property for sale in June 2023 for $80 million. In July 2023 she lowered the price to $59.5 million. Claudine and Ron also own a home in Hawaii. Here is a video tour of the Aspen estate: