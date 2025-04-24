What is Cindy Wilson's Net Worth?

Cindy Wilson is a singer-songwriter and musician who has a net worth of $4 million. Cindy Wilson is best known as a founding member of the new wave band the B-52s. With the group, she recorded such hit songs as "Rock Lobster," "Private Idaho," "Love Shack," and "Roam." Wilson has also recorded as a solo artist, with releases including the studio albums "Change" and "Realms."

Early Life and Education

Cindy Wilson was born as Cynthia Wilson on February 28, 1957 in Athens, Georgia. Her older brother was Ricky.

The B-52s

In Athens, Georgia in 1976, Cindy Wilson and her brother Ricky formed the band the B-52s with Keith Strickland, Kate Pierson, and Fred Schneider. They had success with their very first single, "Rock Lobster," which charted in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The song was included on the band's self-titled debut album released in 1979. With that album, the B-52s established their unique new wave sound, combining elements of earlier pop and rock music styles with knowing kitsch, in what music scholar Bernard Gendron termed a 'thrift-shop aesthetic.' Among the band's visual trademarks were beehive hairdos worn by Wilson and Pierson. The B-52s continued to grow their following with their second album, "Wild Planet," which came out in 1980. Featuring the single "Private Idaho," the album peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA. The band earned another Gold certification for their next album, 1983's "Whammy!," which was their final album released before the death of Ricky Wilson in 1985 from HIV/AIDS. However, Ricky did appear posthumously on the B-52s' 1986 album "Bouncing Off the Satellites."

The B-52s had their most commercially successful studio album with their fifth album, "Cosmic Thing," which came out in 1989. Supported by the hit singles "Love Shack" and "Roam," the album reached number four on the Billboard 200 and peaked at number one in Australia and New Zealand. It eventually went four-times Platinum in the United States. "Love Shack" and "Roam" both reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100, and earned the band Grammy Award nominations for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. After "Cosmic Thing," Wilson left the band so she could focus on her family. She eventually returned in 1994. Wilson took another break from the band in 1999, this time on maternity leave. She returned in 2001 for touring purposes. The B-52s released their next studio album, "Funplex," in 2008, and continued touring over the ensuing years. In 2022, they announced their final farewell tour, which concluded in their origin place of Athens, Georgia in early 2023. The B-52s went on to have residencies at the Venetian Las Vegas in 2023 and 2024.

Solo Career

Like the other members of the B-52s, Wilson has had a solo recording career. Her first major solo release was the EP "Sunrise," which came out in 2016. The following year, she released the EP "Supernatural" and the studio album "Change." Wilson's next release was the single "Midnight," which was the first single from her 2023 album "Realms."

Other Musical Collaborations

With Debbie Harry and fellow B-52s member Kate Pierson, Wilson collaborated with the Ramones on their song "Chop Suey" in the early 1980s. Later in the decade, she collaborated with the band Martini Ranch on several songs from its album "Holy Cow." In the 1990s, Wilson contributed vocals to Kristen Hall's song "Too Long Running," and performed a track with some of her B-52s bandmates on the soundtrack to "The Rugrats Movie." Other artists with whom she has collaborated include BadBob, Dreams So Real, and Junior Senior.

Personal Life

In the spring of 1985, Wilson married Keith Bennett, an advertiser who also served as a guitar technician for Wilson's brother Ricky on the B-52s' tours. That fall, Ricky died from complications of HIV/AIDS. Wilson has two children with her husband: a daughter named India and a son named Nolan.