What is Cindy Herron's net worth?

Cindy Herron is an American singer and actress who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Cindy Herron-Braggs has maintained her status as a foundational member of the iconic R&B/pop vocal group En Vogue since its formation in 1989. With her stunning soprano voice and elegant presence, Herron has been a constant thread through the group's evolution over three decades. As one of the original members who has remained with the group through multiple lineup changes, she contributed significantly to En Vogue's greatest hits including "Hold On," "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)," and "Free Your Mind." Her consistency and dedication have helped En Vogue maintain their legacy as one of the most influential female vocal groups in music history, with over 20 million records sold worldwide and a lasting impact on R&B, pop, and hip-hop culture that continues to resonate with new generations of music lovers.

Early Life and Pageant Success

Born Cynthia Ann Herron on September 26, 1961, in San Francisco, California, Cindy showed promise as a performer from an early age. Before finding fame with En Vogue, Herron achieved recognition in the pageant world, winning the Miss Black California pageant in 1986. This victory provided her with valuable experience in the public eye and helped refine her poise and presentation skills that would later become hallmarks of En Vogue's sophisticated image.

Herron also pursued acting, appearing in the 1988 film "Lean on Me" before her music career took center stage. Her early experiences in entertainment prepared her for the demanding and multifaceted career that awaited her with En Vogue.

Rise to Fame with En Vogue

In 1989, producers Denzil Foster and Thomas McElroy held auditions in Oakland to form a female vocal group designed to be the modern equivalent of a classic girl group with contemporary R&B stylings. Herron, along with Dawn Robinson, Terry Ellis, and Maxine Jones, stood out among hundreds of hopefuls and was selected to form what would become En Vogue.

The group's 1990 debut album "Born to Sing" produced the hit single "Hold On," which showcased their exquisite harmonies and Herron's pristine soprano. Their sophomore album "Funky Divas" (1992) catapulted them to international superstardom with hits like "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" and "Giving Him Something He Can Feel," in which Herron often took lead vocals, demonstrating her remarkable range and emotional delivery.

Maintaining the Legacy

When Dawn Robinson departed the group in 1997, followed later by Maxine Jones, Herron remained a steady presence alongside Terry Ellis. Together, they navigated the challenges of lineup changes while maintaining En Vogue's musical identity. The group continued recording and performing, releasing albums like "EV3" (1997), "Masterpiece Theatre" (2000), and "Soul Flower" (2004).

Herron's commitment to En Vogue has been crucial to the group's longevity, helping them weather industry changes and shifting musical tastes while preserving their signature sound. In 2018, En Vogue released "Electric Café," their first studio album in 14 years, proving their enduring appeal and Herron's dedication to their musical legacy.

Acting Career and Television Appearances

Throughout her time with En Vogue, Herron has continued to pursue acting opportunities. She appeared in the film "Batman Forever" (1995) and has made numerous television appearances both with the group and independently. En Vogue's television performances on shows like "In Living Color" and "A Different World" helped cement their cultural relevance in the 1990s.

In addition to scripted roles, Herron has participated in reality television, including the TV One series "Unsung," which chronicled En Vogue's journey and impact on the music industry. These appearances have helped introduce the group to younger audiences while reminding longtime fans of their groundbreaking contributions.

Personal Life and Family Balance

Balancing a demanding career with family life, Herron married former MLB player Glenn Braggs in 1993. Glenn played baseball professionally from 1986 to 1992, earning approximately $2.9 million in salary during his career. Together, they have four children. After 29 years of marriage, Herron filed for divorce in 2022, with the divorce being finalized in January 2023. Throughout En Vogue's busiest years, Herron successfully managed the challenges of motherhood alongside her performing career, becoming an example of work-life balance in the entertainment industry.

Real Estate

In 1993, Glenn's first year out of professional baseball and the same year they married, Glenn and Cindy paid $800,000 for a home in Woodland Hills, California. They sold this home in January 2009 for $1.65 million. In retirement, Glenn actually became a realtor so they went on to own a number of homes in Southern California over thea years. At the time of their divorce they were living in a home in Stevenson Ranch, California, which they bought in 2016 for $749,000.