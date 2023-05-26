Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Feb 12, 1968 (55 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles Gender: Female Profession: Singer, Actor, Musician, Songwriter, Philanthropist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Chynna Phillips' Net Worth

Chynna Phillips is a singer and actress who has a net worth of $6 million. The daughter of the Mamas & the Papas band members John Phillips and Michelle Phillips, Chynna Phillips is a member of the pop vocal group Wilson Phillips, which also includes Brian Wilson's daughters Carnie and Wendy. As an actress, Phillips has appeared in films such as "Some Kind of Wonderful," "Say Anything…," and "Traveling Man."

Early Life

Chynna Phillips was born on February 12, 1968 in Los Angeles, California to singer-songwriters John and Michelle Phillips, best known as members of the folk rock vocal group the Mamas & the Papas. She has two half-siblings, Mackenzie and Bijou, through her father.

Acting Career

Phillips began her career as an actress. She had her first significant role in the 1987 teen romance film "Some Kind of Wonderful," written by John Hughes and starring Lea Thompson, Eric Stoltz, and Mary Stuart Masterson. The following year, Phillips starred alongside Jay Underwood and Wally Ward in the teen science-fiction comedy "The Invisible Kid." She also had a supporting role as the daughter of Robert Stack's character in the sports comedy sequel "Caddyshack II." Meanwhile, Phillips appeared on television in the made-for-TV movies "Moving Target" and "Goodbye, Miss July 4." In 1989, she played Mimi in Cameron Crowe's teen romcom "Say Anything…"; Mona Voight in the HBO television film "Traveling Man"; and the titular character in another television film, "Roxanne: The Prize Pulitzer."

After a six-year break from acting on screen, Phillips returned in 1995 to star in the television film adaptation of the stage musical "Bye Bye Birdie." She played Kim MacAfee, with Jason Alexander playing Albert J. Peterson, Vanessa Williams playing Rosie Alvarez, and Marc Kudisch as Conrad Birdie. Other cast members included Tyne Daly, George Wendt, and Sally Mayes. Phillips took an even longer break from acting after that. Her next role wasn't until 2004, when she began voicing the character Kitty on the Nickelodeon animated superhero series "Danny Phantom." Phillips voiced the character for a total of three episodes through 2007.

Wilson Phillips

Growing up, Phillips was good friends with Carnie and Wendy Wilson, the daughters of the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson. Together, they formed the pop vocal group Wilson Phillips in 1989. After signing with SBK Records, the group released its self-titled debut album in 1990. The album was a gigantic hit, peaking at number two on the Billboard 200 and launching three number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100: "Hold On," "Release Me," and "You're in Love." There were two other singles, "Impulsive" and "The Dream is Still Alive," which reached number four and number twelve, respectively. Wilson Phillips earned four Grammy Award nominations for the album, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year, for "Hold On."

Wilson Phillips released its second album, "Shadows and Light," in 1992. Tackling more personal and serious subjects, including child abuse, the album peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 and spawned the moderately successful singles "You Won't See Me Cry" and "Give it Up." Shortly after the album's release, Wilson Phillips disbanded, with its members embarking on solo careers. The group got back together in the early 00s to record a new album, "California," which came out in 2004. Wilson Phillips split up again after that. Reuniting again in 2010, the group released the album "Christmas in Harmony." That was followed in 2012 by "Dedicated," an album featuring covers of the Beach Boys and the Mamas & the Papas. A decade later, Wilson Phillips released a cover of Harry Styles's song "Boyfriends."

Solo Music Career

After the initial breakup of Wilson Phillips, Phillips began her solo music career. She released her debut solo album, "Naked and Sacred," in 1995. Ultimately, the album failed to match the commercial success of her work with Wilson Phillips, although its single "I Live for You" was a top-ten hit in Australia. In 2009, Phillips partnered with fellow singer-songwriter Vaughan Penn and released the album "One Reason."

Other Appearances

Phillips has made some notable appearances on reality television. In 2011, she was a contestant on the 13th season of "Dancing with the Stars," with her professional partner being two-time finalist Tony Dovolani. The following year, Phillips joined the Wilson sisters to debut their own reality television show, "Wilson Phillips: Still Holding On." Meanwhile, on the big screen, the group appeared in Paul Feig's comedy film "Bridesmaids " singing "Hold On."

In 2022, Wilson Phillips competed on the eighth season of "The Masked Singer," performing as "Lambs." The group ultimately finished in second place to winner Amber Riley, who performed as "Harp."

Personal Life

In 1995, Phillips wed actor William Baldwin of the Baldwin family. They have three children together: daughters Jameson and Brooke and son Vance.

For much of her life, Phillips has struggled with anxiety. She received treatment in 2010. Phillips is a born-again Christian.