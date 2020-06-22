Christopher von Uckermann net worth: Christopher von Uckermann is a Mexican singer, songwriter, and actor who has a net worth of $6 million. He is best known for starring in soap operas and being part of the band RBD.

Christopher von Uckermann was born in Mexico City, Mexican Federal District in October 1986. As an actor he starred as Angel del Huerto on the television series Aventuras en el tiempo in 2001. Von Uckermann starred as Diego Bustamante on the TV series Rebelde from 2004 to 2006. From 2009 to 2012 he starred as Luca on the series Kdabra. Christopher von Uckermann began starring as Ventura on the television series Diablero in 2018. He was a member of the group RBD who was active from 2004 to 2009. The group released several albums that reached #1 in Brazil with albums also reaching #1 in Mexico, Spain, and on the US Latin chart. Christopher von Uckermann released his debut solo album Somos in 2010.