What is Christian Nodal's Net Worth?

Christian Nodal is a Mexican singer-songwriter and musician who has a net worth of $20 million. Christian Nodal is credited with popularizing the fusion genre mariacheño, a blend of mariachi and norteño. Since releasing his debut album "Me Dejé Llevar" in 2017, he has released the albums "Ahora" and "Ayayay!" and the EPs "Forajido" and "Forajido 2," among other works. Nodal's hit singles include "Te Fallé," "Probablemente," "Nada Nuevo," and "Botella Tras Botella," a collaboration with rapper Gera MX.

Early Life

Christian Nodal was born on January 11, 1999 in Caborca, Sonora, Mexico to musicians Cristina and Jaime. He began making music when he was just four, and by the age of 13 was playing piano and guitar.

Commercial Breakthroughs

In the spring of 2016, Nodal signed to Universal Music Latin and released a cover of the song "Adiós Amor" as his debut single. The song was a major success in both Mexico and the United States, and entered the top five of the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. Nodal had further success with the single "Probablemente," featuring Spanish singer David Bisbal and released in mid-2017. Both "Adiós Amor" and "Probablemente" were featured on Nodal's debut studio album, "Me Dejé Llevar." Noted for fusing the genres of mariachi and norteño, the album reached number two on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart and number seven on the Top 100 México.

Further Music Career

Nodal released his second studio album, "Ahora," in 2019; it peaked at number seven on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart and number 19 on the Top 100 México. The album spawned the successful singles "No Te Contaron Mal," "Nada Nuevo," and "De Los Besos Que Te Di." Nodal went on to release his debut EP, "Ayayay!," in 2020. A full album entitled "Ayayay! (Deluxe)" was released later in the year, as was a super deluxe version. "Ayayay!" earned Nodal his first Grammy Award nomination, for Best Regional Mexican Music Album. Also in 2020, Nodal collaborated with Ángela Aguilar on the song "Dime Cómo Quieres," which reached number one on Mexico's Monitor Latino and number eight on the Top Latin Songs chart in the United States. In the spring of 2021, Nodal released the collaborative single "Botella Tras Botella" with Mexican rapper Gera MX. Reaching number 60 on the Billboard Hot 100, it became the first regional Mexican song in history to enter the chart. Additionally, the song became Nodal's highest-peaking entry on the Hot Latin Songs chart, peaking at number three.

Later in 2021, Nodal released the single "La Sinvergüenza," featuring the Mexican banda group Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga. The song peaked at number two on the Monitor Latino. Early in 2022, Nodal released the single "Ya No Somos Ni Seremos," which became his first number-one song on the Billboard Mexico Songs chart. A few months later, he released the EP "Forajido," which debuted at number 28 on the Top Latin Albums chart and number two on the Regional Mexican Albums chart. The EP won the Latin Grammy Award for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album, and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Regional Mexican Music Album. Nodal released a follow-up EP, "Forajido 2," in 2023; it was supported by the singles "Por el Resto de Tu Vida," "Un Cumbión Dolido," and "Quédate." He went on to release his fourth EP, "México en Mi Voz," later in the year. Released in celebration of Grito de Dolores, the EP features five popular regional Mexican songs.

J Balvin Feud

In mid-2022, Colombian singer J Balvin posted a picture on Instagram showing him and Nodal with bleached blond hair next to the caption "find the differences." Nodal went on to repost the image while answering the prompt with "I have actual talent and can proudly sing my compositions, how I want to, wherever with pride." Days later, he released the diss track "Girasol" aimed at Balvin. Nodal was reportedly going through a tough time in his life, and eventually apologized for the post.

Personal Life

In the spring of 2021, Nodal announced his engagement to Mexican singer and actress Belinda, whom he had first met on the set of the singing competition television series "La Voz." However, the two ended up breaking their engagement in early 2022. Shortly after that, Nodal privately started dating Argentine rapper and singer Cazzu. In the spring of 2023, Cazzu revealed she was pregnant, and in September had a baby girl.

Nodal is well-known for his plethora of body tattoos covering his face, chest, and arms. They include such symbolic images as a cross, a flower, a moneybag, a cactus, and the moon. Previously, Nodal had many tattoos associated with his ex-girlfriend Belinda, including her eyes on his chest and the word "Beli" near his right ear. He had some of those tattoos removed following his breakup with her.