Christian Casey Combs net worth: Christian Casey Combs is an American singer and social media personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. He is best known for being the son of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs.

Christian Casey Combs was born in California in April 1998. He is the son of Diddy and Kimberly Porter. Artists including Kenrick Lamar, Meek Mill, and French Montana performed at his Sweet 16 birthday party while Khloe Kardashian and Lauren London attended. Christian Casey Combs has more than two million followers on Instagram. His sisters are twins named D'Lila Star and Jessie James and his brother is named Quincy Brown. Christian dated Breah Hicks. Sean Combs was married to Kimberly Porter from 1994 to 2007 and then married Cassie Ventura from 2007 to 2018. Christian Casey Combs is sometimes known as King Combs and has released the album Cyncerely and the extended play C3.