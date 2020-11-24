Chris Perez net worth: Chris Perez is an American musician, songwriter, and author who has a net wroth of $1 million. He best known for being the lead guitarist in the Tejano band Selena y Los Dinos and being married to Selena.

Chris Perez was born in San Antonio, Texas in August 1969. He was married to Selena from 1992 until her passing in 1995. He has been featured on the Selena y Los Dinos albums Ven Conmigo in 1990, Entre a Mi Mundo in 1992, Selena Live! in 1993, Amor Prohibido in 1994, and Dreaming of You in 1995. Perez was also featured on the Chris Perez Band albums Resurrection in 1999 and Una Noche Mas in 2002. He played on the Kumbia Kings album Duetos in 2005 and was featured on the Kumbia All-Starz albums Ayer Fue Kumbia Kings, Hoy Es Kumbia All Starz in 2006, Planeta Kumbia in 2008, and La Vida De Un Genio in 2010.