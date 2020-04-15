Chris Bender net worth: Chris Bender was an American R&B singer who had a net worth of $250 thousand at the time of his death in 1991. He is best known for his album Draped.

Chris Bender was born in Brockton, Massachusetts in August 1972 and passed away in November 1991. He recorded his self-titled album for Epic Records at 16 years old but limited copies were available. Bender signed with EastWest Records on a seven album contract for $500 thousand. He released the album Draped in 1991 and it reached #92 on the Billboard R&B chart. His singles "I Knew" and "That's Not The Way" reached the Top 70 on the Hot R&B Singles chart. Chris Bender was shot and killed in his hometown on November 3, 1991. He was 19 years old and was sitting in his Mercedes Benz outside the Crescent Court housing project. His murderer was convicted of second degree murder and his accomplice was convicted of first degree murder.