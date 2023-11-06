What is Charli XCX's Net Worth?

Charli XCX is an English singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. Charlie XCX first gained mainstream recognition as a featured artist on Icona Pop's hit 2012 song "I Love It." Since then, she has had solo successes with such songs as "Boom Clap," "Break the Rules," "Doing It," "After the Afterparty," and "Beg for You." Charli XCX has also co-written songs for various other artists, including Iggy Azalea, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello.

Early Life and Education

Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, was born on August 2, 1992 in Cambridge, England and raised in Start Hill, Essex. She is the only child of Shameera, who is Gujarati Indian, and Jon, who is Scottish. Aitchison was educated at Bishop's Stortford College. Inspired by such pop artists as Britney Spears and the Spice Girls, she started writing her own songs when she was 14. Aitchison later attended the UCL Slade School of Fine Art, but dropped out during her second year.

Career Beginnings

At the age of 14, Aitchison persuaded her parents to grant her a loan so she could record her first album. In early 2008, she began posting songs from the album on her Myspace page. This drew the attention of a promoter who ran illegal warehouse raves and parties in London, who asked her to perform. It was during this time that Aitchison began using the stage name Charli XCX, which had been her MSN Messenger display name as a kid. Despite the illegality of her gigs, her parents supported her and even attended some raves with her.

Commercial Breakthrough

In 2010, Charli XCX signed with Asylum Records. She went on to release a number of singles and mixtapes over the subsequent years, attracting the attention of the music website Pitchfork. Charli XCX had her big break in 2012 as a featured artist on the song "I Love It," by the Swedish duo Icona Pop. The song became an international sensation, reaching number one in the UK and number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Studio Albums, EPs, and Mixtapes

In the spring of 2013, Charli XCX released her debut studio album, "True Romance." The majority of the album's tracks had previously been featured on her EP "You're the One." Charli XCX released her second studio album, "Sucker," in late 2014; it featured the successful singles "Boom Clap," "Break the Rules," and "Doing It." The first of those was originally written for the film "The Fault in Our Stars," and peaked at number six on the UK Singles Chart and at number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100. Charli XCX's next big release was her EP "Vroom Vroom," which came out in early 2016. A year later, she released the mixtape "Number 1 Angel." That was followed by another mixtape, "Pop 2," in late 2017. Charli XCX released her self-titled third studio album in 2019. The album was supported by the singles "1999," which was a collaboration with Troye Sivan; "Blame it on Your Love," featuring Lizzo; and "Gone," a collaboration with Christine and the Queens. There were also a number of promotional singles.

Charli XCX's fourth studio album, "How I'm Feeling Now," came out in the spring of 2020 amid the COVID-19 lockdowns. It was a collaboration with her fans, who voted on which lyrics and sound samples would be used. The album was preceded by the singles "Forever," "Claws," and "I Finally Understand." Charli XCX had her biggest commercial success yet with her fifth studio album, "Crash," which came out in March of 2022. Supported by the singles "Good Ones," "New Shapes," "Beg for You," and "Baby," the album reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and number seven on the US Billboard 200. It also hit number one in Ireland and Australia.

Other Collaborations and Singles

Charli XCX has collaborated with numerous other artists since her breakout collaboration with Icona Pop in 2012. In early 2014, she was featured on the number-one hit song "Fancy" by Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, giving both artists their first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100. During this time, Charli XCX also began writing for various other artists, including Azalea, Ryn Weaver, Rihanna, and Gwen Stefani. In 2017, Charli XCX was featured on Mura Masa's single "1 Night," and released the non-album single "Boys." She continued releasing many non-album singles over the ensuing years, including "Focus," "No Angel," and "Girls Night Out." In 2018, Charli XCX was featured on MØ's song "If it's Over," and the following year was featured on the song "Spicy," by Diplo and Herve Pagez. She also collaborated with three members of the South Korean boy band BTS on the song "Dream Glow."

In early 2020, Charli XCX was featured on the Galantis song "We Are Born to Play" and the 100 gecs song "Ringtone." The next year, she was featured alongside Saweetie on the song "Out Out" by DJs Joel Corry and Jax Jones, and collaborated with No Rome and the 1975 on the track "Spinning." In 2022, Charli XCX contributed the song "Hot Girl" to the comedy horror film "Bodies Bodies Bodies." The year after that, she contributed the track "Speed Drive" to Greta Gerwig's blockbuster film "Barbie"; it peaked at number nine on the UK Singles Chart. Charli XCX also helped compose the soundtrack for the teen sex comedy film "Bottoms" alongside Leo Birenberg. Later in 2023, she collaborated with Addison Rae on the single "2 Die 4" and with Sam Smith on the single "In the City." Charli XCX has also continued writing for other artists, such as Sigala, the Japanese House, and Easyfun.

Film and Television Appearances

Charli XCX has appeared in several films and television series since becoming famous. In 2014, she voiced Lady Vanessa Rothchild in an episode of the adult animated series "Major Lazer." Two years later, Charli XCX voiced Willow in the animated film "The Angry Birds Movie," based on the popular video game series. She returned to voice acting in 2019 to play Kitty in the animated musical film "UglyDolls." The same year, Charli XCX starred in the Netflix documentary series "I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry," which followed her and Emmie Lichtenberg as they formed the band Nasty Cherry. Among her other screen appearances, Charli XCX played herself in a 2022 episode of the "Gossip Girl" sequel series on HBO Max.

Personal Life

Charli XCX was previously in a longterm relationship with Huck Kwong. In 2022, she began dating George Daniel, the drummer of the English pop rock band the 1975. Together, they have collaborated on several songs. Charli XCX splits her time between London and Los Angeles.

Real Estate

In 2015 Charlie paid $2.815 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. She listed the home for sale in August 2020 for $3.65 million. She soon lowered the asking price to $3.45 million.

In October 2020 Charli XCX paid $5.1 million for a new home in the Hollywood Hills. The seller was Calvin Harris.