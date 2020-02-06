Charli D'Amelio net worth: Charli D'Amelio is an American social medial personality who has a net worth of $3 million. She is best known for being a star on the social media platform TikTok.

Charli D'Amelio was born in Norwalk, Connecticut in May 2004. She gained fame on her self-titled TikTok channel and has collaborated with other TikTok stars including Chase Hudson and Maximo Rivano. D'Amelio is also a member of the TikTok group The Hype House and signed with the talent agency UTA in 2020. She started out on Instagram in 2016 and created her TikTok channel in 2019. Since then Charli D'Amelio has gained more than 20 million TikTok fans. She appeared onstage during performances by Bebe Rexha and The Jonas Brothers in New York in 2019. One of her TikTok videos featuring her dancing side by side with another user has more than two million views. She held a meet and greet that raised about $7000 for charity.