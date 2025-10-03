What is Charley Crockett's Net Worth?

Charley Crockett is an American country singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Charley Crockett released his first studio album, "A Stolen Jewel," in 2015, and had his commercial breakthrough with his 2018 album "Lil' G.L.'s Blue Bonanza." Crockett's 2024 album "$10 Cowboy" was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Americana Album.

Early Life

Charley Crockett was born Matthew Charles Crockett on March 24, 1984 in San Benito, Texas. His parents are Jan and Branton, and he claims to be a descendant of frontiersman Davy Crockett. With his brother and sister, Crockett was raised by his mother in a trailer park in Los Fresnos. The family eventually moved to Dallas. In the summers, Crockett lived with his uncle in New Orleans, Louisiana. He never graduated from high school, instead choosing to become a traveling musician with his guitar.

Career Beginnings

Crockett performed on the streets of New Orleans and Dallas before he traveled to New York City. There, he put together a street band called the Trainrobbers, which drew the attention of a representative from Sony Music. Crockett subsequently signed a two-year management contract. Toward the end of the contract, he had grown tired of street performing and decided to move to Northern California. Crockett worked on farms and communes there while continuing to perform. He continued a nomadic existence after that, living abroad in France, Spain, and Morocco.

Professional Music Career

In 2015, Crockett returned to Dallas and self-released his debut album, "A Stolen Jewel." He followed that up the next year with "In the Night." After that, he went on tour, performing with such groups as Lucero, Shinyribs, and the Turnpike Troubadours. Crockett went on to relocate to Austin, and in 2017 he released his third studio album, "Lil G.L.'s Honky Tonk Jubilee." A cover album, it includes renditions of country songs by Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, and Tanya Tucker, among other artists. In the spring of 2018, Crockett released "Lonesome as a Shadow," featuring all original songs. He then toured the country in support of the album. At the end of the year, he released "Lil G.L.'s Blue Bonanza," another cover album. In 2019, Crockett released "The Valley," and in early 2020 he released his first EP, "OurVinyl Sessions." He followed that in the spring with the mixtape "Field Recordings, Vol. 1." That summer, Crockett released his seventh studio album, "Welcome to Hard Times," which was met with high praise by critics. He earned more acclaim for his next album, "10 for Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand," which came out in early 2021. Later in the year, Crockett released "Music City USA" and made his debut on the live music television show "Austin City Limits."

In the spring of 2022, Crockett released "Jukebox Charley," another album of country covers. That September, he released "The Man from Waco," featuring 14 original songs including the Adult Alternative radio hit "Trinity River." In early 2023, Crockett performed on the NPR series "Tiny Desk Concerts." Later in the year, he released his first live album, "Live from the Ryman," which was recorded at his sold-out headline debut in Nashville. Crockett had his biggest hit yet with his 2024 album "$10 Cowboy," which peaked at number 30 on the Top Country Albums chart and received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Americana Album. He subsequently released a sequel album entitled "Visions of Dallas," containing six original songs and six covers. After signing with Island Records in early 2025, Crockett released his 15th studio album, "Lonesome Drifter," that March. It includes a new version of his cover of Tanya Tucker's "The Jamestown Ferry." The album reached number 25 on the Top Country Albums chart and peaked at number 128 on the Billboard 200. Its title track was a moderate Adult Alternative radio hit.

Other Appearances

Beyond his music career, Crockett made a guest appearance as himself on the first season of the Netflix series "Ransom Canyon." Based on the romantic Western book series of the same name, the program premiered in the spring of 2025.

Personal Life

Diagnosed with a congenital heart condition, Crockett had open-heart surgery in early 2019 to fix his condition.

After about three years of dating, Crockett got engaged to musician and stylist Taylor Grace in 2023. The couple married the next year at Willie Nelson's Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas.