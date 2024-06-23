What is Chappell Roan's Net Worth?

Chappell Roan is an American singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Chappell Roan is best known for her dark-pop indie style and her reputation as a "queer pop icon."

Early Years

Chappell Roan was born as Kayleigh Rose Amstutz on February 19, 1998, in Willard, Missouri to Dwight and Kara Amstutz. Her father was a registered nurse and her mother was a veterinarian. Chappell Roan was the youngest of four children and was raised in a very religious and conservative trailer park household. She began playing the piano at the age of ten and, four years later, auditioned for the American television show "America's Got Talent," which proved to be unsuccessful for her.

At the age of 15, Chappell Roan began posting original music videos of herself on YouTube. Her song "Die Young" attracted the attention of several record label executives and, at the age of 17, she was signed by Atlantic Records.

Early Rise & Fall of Fame

Chappell Roan decided to change her name after she was contracted as a professional singer in order to honor her grandfather – Dennis Chappell had died of brain cancer the previous year and his favorite song had been "The Strawberry Roan" by cowboy composer Curley Fletcher.

In 2017, Chappell Roan released her debut album "School Nights." The following year, she relocated to Los Angeles where she began to live openly as a homosexual woman. For three months in 2018, she toured with English singer and songwriter Declan Benedict McKenna.

In April of 2020, Chappell Roan released the single "Pink Pony Club" which had been inspired by "The Abbey," a gay bar in West Hollywood. The American daily newspaper "USA Today" rated the song as number 3 on its list of "The Ten Best Songs of 2020." By August of 2022, the song had been streamed on Spotify over ten-million times.

Chappell Roan's next two releases in 2020, "Love Me Anyway" and "California" were not as successful as Atlantic Records had hoped and they decided to drop her from the label that August. That year, Chappell Roan was diagnosed as suffering from the mood disorder bipolar II. She moved back home to Missouri where she gained employment at a drive-through and independently worked on her music.

Getting Back Up

In 2022, Chappell Roan moved back to Los Angeles and continued working on her music independently while employed as a production assistant and as a barista in a donut shop. In March of that year, she signed a publishing deal with Sony Music Entertainment and released the song "Naked in Manhattan," described as "queer girl bop" by National Public Radio. She was soon chosen as the opening act for American pop singers Olivia Rodrigo and Fletcher on their upcoming tours.

In 2023, Chappell Roan went out on her first headlining tour "Naked in North America." She chose drag queens as her opening acts. Later that year she signed with Amusement records, an imprint of Jamaican multinational record label Island records. Chappell Roan's first full-length album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" was released that September and she set out on her second headlining tour "The Midwest Princess Tour." She donated one dollar from each ticket sold to the non-profit "For the Gworls," a black, trans-led collective that curates parties to help black transgender people pay for their gender-affirming surgeries, medicines, doctor visits, travel expenses and rent.

The album made it onto several lists of the best albums of the year, including those in "TIME" magazine, "Rolling Stone," "Billboard" and "Vogue."

In 2024, Chappell Roan was the opening act on Olivia Rodrigo's "Guts World Tour." During the tour, she was a guest on the American late-night talk show "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." In April of that year, Chappell Roan released the song "Good Luck, Babe!" about a woman trying to deny her homosexual feelings. The song was streamed seven million times its first week, was listed on Spotify's Top Ten list and debuted at number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Later that month, Chappell Roan performed at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California. By June, "Good Luck, Babe!" would reach Billboard's Top Ten charts.

Music Festivals

On June 9, 2024, Chappell Roan announced that she had declined an invitation to perform at the White House during the annual Pride celebration. She explained that issues concerning transgender rights and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were the reasons he had no interest in taking part in the White House celebration as she did not believe that liberty, justice and freedom for all currently existed.

Later that year, Chappell Roan performed at the Governor's Ball Music Festival, the Boston Calling Music Festival and the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee where her set had to be moved to a larger performance area in order to handle the large attendance.

Inspirations

Chappell Roan counts English singer and songwriter Kate Bush among her musical influences, as well as musical performers Stevie Nicks, Lorde and Lana Del Ray. Her make-up, clothing and hair styles, she has explained, are inspired primarily by drag queens and often reference horror movies and burlesque or some other combination of "pretty and scary."

Personal Life

While Chappell Roan has dated both men and women in the past, she has announced that she no longer dates men and identifies strictly as a lesbian.