What is Chantal Kreviazuk's net worth?

Chantal Kreviazuk is a Canadian singer, songwriter, actress, composer, and pianist who has a net worth of $5 million.

Chantal Kreviazuk has established herself as one of Canada's most accomplished singer-songwriters and musicians since emerging in the mid-1990s. After signing with Sony Music in 1996, she released her debut album "Under These Rocks and Stones," which launched her career with hits like "God Made Me" and "Surrounded." Beyond her own recording career, which spans eight studio albums, Kreviazuk has become a highly sought-after songwriter for other artists, penning tracks for Drake, Pitbull, Kelly Clarkson, and Avril Lavigne, among others. Her work has earned her multiple Juno Awards and she shares a Grammy nomination for her collaboration with Drake. Together with her husband, Our Lady Peace frontman Raine Maida, she has also been recognized for her humanitarian work, with both being appointed Members of the Order of Canada in 2014 for their efforts in supporting various causes, including human and animal rights, mental health, education, and the environment.

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1974, Kreviazuk began playing piano at age three and composed her first song by age seven. Her classical training laid the foundation for her future career, though she initially planned to pursue political science at university. A serious motorcycle accident in 1994 led her to refocus on music during her recovery, writing songs that would eventually appear on her debut album. This period of introspection and creativity resulted in a demo tape that caught the attention of Sony Music, leading to her record deal.

Commercial Success and Solo Career

Kreviazuk's 1997 debut album "Under These Rocks and Stones" achieved platinum status in Canada, helped by her cover of John Denver's "Leaving on a Jet Plane" which appeared on the soundtrack of the film "Armageddon." Her subsequent albums, including "Colour Moving and Still" (1999) and "What If It All Means Something" (2002), further established her as a major voice in Canadian music, known for her powerful vocals and emotional songwriting.

Songwriting for Other Artists

While maintaining her own recording career, Kreviazuk began writing for other artists in the early 2000s. Her collaborations have resulted in numerous hits, including "Rich Girl" for Gwen Stefani, "Walk Away" for Kelly Clarkson, and songs for Shakira, David Cook, and Josh Groban. Her versatility as a songwriter has allowed her to work across multiple genres, from pop and rock to R&B and hip-hop, contributing to Drake's "Over My Dead Body" and collaborating with Pitbull.

Personal Life and Collaborations

Kreviazuk married Raine Maida, lead singer of Our Lady Peace, in 1999. The couple has collaborated frequently, both musically and in their humanitarian work. They released a documentary and album together called "Moon vs. Sun" in 2021, offering an intimate look at their creative and personal partnership. Their relationship has been noted for its longevity in the music industry, with both artists supporting each other's careers while maintaining their individual artistic identities.

Humanitarian Work

Beyond music, Kreviazuk has been deeply involved in humanitarian causes. She has worked with War Child Canada, traveling to Iraq, Ethiopia, and Sudan to raise awareness about children affected by war. Her advocacy for mental health awareness, drawing from her own experiences with postpartum depression and anxiety, has helped reduce stigma around these issues. The Order of Canada recognition in 2014 acknowledged both her artistic achievements and her dedication to humanitarian causes.

Recent Work and Legacy

In recent years, Kreviazuk has continued to balance her own recording career with songwriting for others and humanitarian work. Her later albums, including "Hard Sail" (2016) and "Get to You" (2020), showcase her evolution as an artist while maintaining the emotional authenticity that has defined her work. She has become a mentor to emerging artists and continues to be a respected voice in Canadian music, known for her integrity, talent, and commitment to using her platform for positive change.