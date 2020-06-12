Chad Michaels net worth: Chad Michaels is an American drag performer and professional impersonator who has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for being a Cher impersonator and appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Chad Michaels was born in San Diego, California in March 1971. He first appeared on an episode of the television series MADtv in 2002 as a Cher impersonator. Michaels starred as Cher in the 2011 film Bamboo Shark. He also appeared as Cher in episodes of the TV series Kath & Kim, Jane the Virgin, 2 Broke Girls, The Ellen Show, and AJ and the Queen. Chad Michaels has also appeared in episodes of the TV series E! True Hollywood Story: Cher, Women's Murder Club, Top Gear, RuPaul's Drag U, and more. He was the runner-up for season four of RuPaul's Drag Race and won season one of RuPaul's Drag Race; All Stars. Michaels appeared in music videos for Cher and RuPaul.