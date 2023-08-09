Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Oct 8, 1964 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Detroit Gender: Female Profession: Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Author, Orator, Talk show host Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare CeCe Winans' Net Worth

What Is CeCe Winans' Net Worth?

CeCe Winans is a Grammy-winning American gospel singer and author who has a net worth of $8 million. CeCe Winans is the top-selling gospel singer of all time.

CeCe has released more than a dozen solo studio albums, including the Platinum album "Alone in His Presence" (1995) and the Gold albums "Everlasting Love" (1998), "Alabaster Box" (1999), "CeCe Winans" (2001), and "Throne Room" (2003), and she is known for singles such as "Count on Me" (with Whitney Houston), "Pray," "Never Have to Be Alone," "Never Lost," and "Believe for It." Winans has also released the albums "Lord Lift Us Up" (1984), "BeBe & CeCe Winans" (1987), "Heaven" (1988), "Different Lifestyles" (1991), "First Christmas" (1993), "Relationships" (1994), and "Still" (2009) with her brother BeBe. The duo's singles "I.O.U. Me," "Change Your Nature," "Heaven," "Celebrate New Life" (feat. Whitney Houston), "Lost Without You," "Addictive Love," "I'll Take You There" (feat. Mavis Staples), "It's O.K.," "The Blood" (feat. MC Hammer), "Depend on You," and "Count It All Joy" were top 10 hits on the "Billboard" Christian Airplay chart. CeCe has also published the books "On A Positive Note" (2000), "Throne Room: Ushered Into the Presence of God" (2004), and "Always Sisters: Becoming the Princess You Were Created to Be" (2007), and she launched the record label PureSprings Gospel in 1999.

Early Life

CeCe Winans was born Priscilla Marie Winans on October 8, 1964, in Detroit, Michigan. She is the daughter of David and Delores Winans, and she grew up with nine siblings. CeCe's parents were members of the Church Of God In Christ and only listened to gospel music. Winans performed her first solo when she was 8 years old.

Career

In 1981, CeCe traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, to join the Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker show "The PTL Club" as a singer. Though she was originally part of a Winans family singing group, around this time, CeCe and her older brother BeBe began performing as a duo. They released the album "Lord Lift Us Up" in 1984, and it reached #20 on the "Billboard" Top Gospel Albums chart. Their 1987 album "BeBe & CeCe Winans" reached #12 on that chart and #49 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The pair's third album, 1988's "Heaven," reached #1 on the Top Gospel Albums chart and #10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and 1991's "Different Lifestyles" topped both of those charts. CeCe and BeBe released a holiday album, "First Christmas," in 1993, and their next album, 1994's "Relationships," reached #4 on the Top Gospel Albums chart. CeCe and BeBe would not release another album together until 2009's "Still," and it reached #1 on the Top Gospel Albums chart and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Their singles "Lost Without You," "Addictive Love," and "I'll Take You There" (feat. Mavis Staples) all reached #1 on the "Billboard" Christian Airplay chart, and "Addictive Love" and "I'll Take You There" also topped the "Billboard" Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. CeCe left "The PTL Club" in 1984.

Winans' first solo album was 1995's "Alone in His Presence," which reached #2 on the "Billboard" Top Gospel Albums and Top Christian Albums charts and was certified Platinum. The following year she teamed up with Whitney Houston for the song "Count on Me" for the "Waiting to Exhale" soundtrack, and the single reached #8 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and #1 on the "Billboard" Adult R&B Songs chart. CeCe's 1998 album "Everlasting Love" went Gold and reached #1 on the Top Gospel Albums chart and #2 on the Top Christian Albums chart. That year she also released the holiday album "His Gift," and it peaked at #3 on the Top Gospel Albums chart. Winans' next three albums, "Alabaster Box" (1999), "CeCe Winans" (2001), and "Throne Room" (2003), were certified Gold and reached the top five on the Top Gospel Albums and Top Christian Albums charts. The single "More than What I Wanted" from "CeCe Winans" reached #9 on the Adult R&B Songs chart.

The 2005 album "Purified" reached #1 on the Top Gospel Albums chart and #3 on the Top Christian Albums chart, and the single "Pray" topped the Hot Gospel Songs chart. In 2008, CeCe released the album "Thy Kingdom Come," and it reached #1 on the Top Gospel Albums, Top Christian Albums, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Next, she released 2010's "Songs of Emotional Healing," which reached #3 on the Top Gospel Albums chart. Her 2017 album "Let Them Fall in Love" reached #1 on that chart and #10 on the UK Christian & Gospel Albums Chart. The single "Never Have to Be Alone" reached #4 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart. In 2018, Winans released "Something's Happening! A Christmas Album," and she followed it with the live worship album "Believe for It" in 2021. The title track from "Believe for It" topped the Hot Gospel Songs chart, and the single "Never Lost" reached #2 on that chart.

Personal Life

CeCe married Alvin Love II on June 23, 1984, and they have welcomed two children together, daughter Ashley Rose Love and son Alvin Love III. Winans was Whitney Houston's best friend as well as the godmother to Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina. Sadly, Whitney passed away in 2012, followed by Bobbi Kristina in 2015. CeCe performed the songs "Jesus Loves Me" and "Don't Cry for Me" at Houston's funeral, which took place at Newark's New Hope Baptist Church.

Awards and Nominations

Winans has won numerous awards for her music, including 15 Grammys, 16 Stellar Awards, and 28 Dove Awards. She has also won awards from the BET Awards, "Soul Train" Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Detroit Music Awards. CeCe received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2007 Trumpet Awards, and she was honored as a Trailblazer of Gospel Music at the 2008 BMI Awards. She was recognized for her Contribution to Gospel Music at the 2011 "Essence" Awards, and she received the Belmont University School of Music's Applause Award in 2012 and the My Music Matters: A Celebration of Legends Rhapsody & Rhythm Award in 2015. Winans was inducted into the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame in 2009 and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2015, and she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011.

Nashville Mansion

In 1995 CeCe paid $120,000 for a 1.3 acre plot of land in Nashville, Tennessee. She proceeded to custom build an 8,000 square foot mansion. She listed this mansion for sale in September 2010 for $1.2 million but ultimately did not accept any offers. Today the property is likely worth around $2 million.