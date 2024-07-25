Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Cathy Dennis's Net Worth?

Cathy Dennis is a British singer/songwriter, record producer and actress who has a net worth of $40 million. Cathy Dennis is best known for her song "Touch Me (All Night Long)" which was featured in the film "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge." After achieving moderate success as a solo artist, Cathy Dennis became a highly successful songwriter. She has written songs for Katy Perry, Britney Spears, S Club 7, Dannii Minogue, Kylie Minogue, Kelly Clarkson and the Spice Girls, among many other artists.

Here is a list of songs written by Cathy Dennis:

"Toxic" – Britney Spears

"Can't Get You Out of My Head" – Kylie Minogue

"I Kissed a Girl" – Katy Perry

"About You Now" – Sugababes

"Sweet Dreams My LA Ex" – Rachel Stevens

"Come Into My World" – Kylie Minogue

"Reaching Out" – Hilary Duff

"Never Had a Dream Come True" – S Club 7

"Betcha Never" – Cherie

"Love at First Sight" – Kylie Minogue

Early Years

Catherine Roseanne Dennis was born on March 25, 1969 in Norwich, England. Her father was a musician and restaurateur. As a young woman, she attended Taverham High School, located in Norfolk and worked for an insurance company called Norwich Union. When she was 17, she garnered a lot of attention while singing at The Kitchen in Norwich while her father played piano. British producer and talent manager Simon Robert Fuller immediately signed her to his talent company 19 Entertainment as well as his record label Polydor Records.

Music

Cathy Dennis's first successful release was "C'mon Get My Love,' which she recorded with music producer and remixer D Mob in 1989. The song hit number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number 15 on the UK Singles Chart. She released another song with D Mob – "That's the Way of the World" – which was also successful, before releasing her debut album "Move to This" in 1990. The album contained the song "Touch Me (All Night Long)" which was featured in the hit film "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge." The song reached number 2 on U.S. charts, number 5 on U.K. charts and number one on Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play Chart.

Dennis later made a cameo on the American teen drama television series Beverly Hills 90210 performing parts of her songs "Moments of Love," "Why" and "Touch Me (All Night Long)."

Her second album – "Into the Skyline" – was released in 1992. The album's single "You Lied to Me" landed on the top 40 charts.

MTV

During the summer of 1989, the Music Television Channel began its Club MTV Tour and Cathy Dennis was asked to join the production. She contracted to take part for six weeks but quit after only three days. Later, while appearing as a guest on the American talk show "Into the Night Starring Rick Dees," she explained that she had left the production after being sexually harassed by a member of the German rhythm and blues duo Milli Vanilli – the tour's main attraction.

Soundtracks

Cathy Dennis recorded the song "Find the Key to Your Life" for the 1991 American superhero comedy "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze."

In 1993, she collaborated with English singer Lance Ellington on a duet for the soundtrack of the American adventure comedy film "Robin Hood: Men in Tights."

In 2021, she collaborated with English musician and record producer Will Gregory on the soundtrack for the British Broadcasting Channel/Discovery docu-series "Serengeti."

Changing Directions

Cathy Dennis began to record her third album and released one of the songs it was to contain – "S.O.S." which is included on the "Beverly Hills 90210: The College Years Soundtrack" – before the project was abandoned. She decided to take her music in a new direction by adopting a more traditional style. In 1996, her album "Am I the Kinda Girl" was released featuring collaborations with English songwriters Guy Chambers and Andy Partridge. The album contained her cover of The Kinks 1967 song "Waterloo Sunset" which she took to number 11 on the UK Charts.

Writing for Others

Cathy Dennis co-wrote her first song for another singer in 1993 – "Love's on Every Corner," which was recorded by Australian singer Dannii Minogue.

In 1996, she wrote the song "Bumper to Bumper" for the British girl group The Spice Girls. The song appeared on the flip side of their debut single "Wannabe."

The following year, she wrote a song for American singer Phil Roy, which was featured on the soundtrack of the Jack Nicholson film "As Good As It Gets."

In 2001, Dennis co-wrote songs for Australian singer Kylie Minogue's album "Fever." The song "Can't Get You Out of My head" became a global hit for Minogue, reaching number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 list and becoming the second highest selling single in 2001. The following year, Dennis won a Grammy Award for "Best Dance Recording" for writing the album's song "Come into My World."

In 2002, Dennis wrote the song "Before Your Love" for America pop singer Kelly Clarkson. The song went to number one on U.S. charts.

The song "Toxic," written by Dennis for American singer Britney Spears in 2003, also won a Grammy Award for "Best Dance recording" and reached number one on music charts worldwide. Dennis went on to write songs for Celine Dion, Will Young, Delta Goodrem and the British pop group S Club 7.

In 2002, she wrote the theme song for the new singing competition television series "American Idol" and, in 2008, co-wrote the song "I Kissed a Girl" for America singer Katy Perry which became one of the best-selling digital singles in music history.

From 2015 onward, Dennis has affiliated herself with the Swedish electronic music act Galantis – writing songs and providing vocals on their albums. The song "Runaway (U & I)" reached number one on the UK Dance Chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award. In 2020 and 2021, Dennis wrote songs for Simon Fuller's global pop group Now United.

Dennis wrote the song "Nobody" for Grammy-nominated English singer Laura White in 2024.

Personal Life

Cathy Dennis's relationship with Irish veterinarian Noel Fitzpatrick, host of the television series "The Supervet" ended in 2003.

Awards

In 1991, Cathy Dennis won the World Music Award for New Pop Female Artist and the Billboard Music Award for New Pop Female Artist. In 2002, she won Ivor Novello Awards for International Hit of the Year, Most Performed Work and Dance Award. In 2003, she won the Ivor Novello Best Selling UK Single Award. Two Grammy Awards for Best Dance Recoirding followed in 2004 and 2005. Adding to her Ivor Novello Awards was a 2005 win for Most Performed Work and a 2018 win for Outstanding Song Collection.

Nominations

Additional award nominations for musical works by Cathy Dennis include British Female Solo Artist in 1992, the Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically & Lyrically in 2001 and the Ivor Novello Award for Best Selling UK Single in 2002.